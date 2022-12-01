Ben Marlow comments for ESPN, sees excitement for soccer in Vermont | Sports

On Saturday, Nov. 26, while many were eating Thanksgiving leftovers, Ben Marlow was preparing for an unforgettable evening. Marlow was asked to provide color commentary for the ESPN broadcast of the UVM vs. UCLA men’s NCAA soccer tournament game in Burlington.

Marlow, a teacher and life-long soccer fan, is the Coach of the BFA-St. Albans Comet soccer team, a Coach with Northern United soccer, the Director of Franklin County Youth Soccer Camp, and played college soccer at Saint Michael’s College. He’s also refereed college and high school lacrosse.

Q&A with Ben Marlow

Is this the “biggest” game you’ve commented? This was the biggest and most “professional” situation I’ve had the opportunity to comment on. Most of my recent commenting has occurred with my three kids and their cousins, during practice for the Comets, or in the summer during our Franklin County Youth Soccer Camp!

What will you remember most about the UVM vs. UCLA game from a commentator’s perspective? I’ll remember the excitement and energy from the crowd and players. For example, before the game, hundreds of fans stood outside the locker room and created a tunnel for the players; each time someone came out, the enormous crowd erupted in cheers and chanting. Also, the view of the sell-out crowd we had from the announcing booth and the ability to see and feel their reactions to each play was so fun. I feel so lucky that my first real commenting opportunity came in Vermont during such an important game for UVM and the state. I’ve had the opportunity to play many roles in athletics (player, coach, ref, parent, scorekeeper, timer, etc.), but this role made me appreciate the preparation necessary to ensure that each statement is entertaining, accurate, and free -flowing. This commenting experience involved watching a lot of previous games, researching individual players, the team’s history, and showing up with a book full of notes. I was also lucky enough to work with Ryan Zimmerman, a veteran announcer for ESPN. He was a true professional that helped ease my nerves after the first few minutes.

Dan Marlow: Dan Marlow, Ben’s father and BFA St. Albans Athletic director, was at the game with his grandchildren. What was it like to see your Ben and your grandkids enjoy the event? Ben was so excited to get the call to do the color commentary for ESPN, and it was a great experience for him. We had our grandkids there, and it was so much fun to see the kids have a blast. The kids were hanging on to the beads and towels UVM handed out at the game and had on their UVM gear. It was a great atmosphere for the young kids, and it was so much fun to share it with so many people. What did you enjoy about the atmosphere of the game? The whole atmosphere was fun, with so many fans, alums, and kids in the crowd. The UVM players came out to a roar from the students in the end zone. It was a cool environment with fans singing, cheering, and waving signs! UVM did an incredible job making the game fun for the kids. It was pretty special.

What does it mean to you as a Vermont soccer player and fan to have your kids experience a top-notch win like this? I think it’s really great for the entire Vermont community! This win coinciding with the World Cup has brought renewed energy to soccer, especially in Vermont. I believe we can sustain this energy because the Women’s World Cup happens next year in New Zealand and Australia! Throughout the state, there are hundreds of coaches and organizers that make soccer possible! It was very clear from the crowd that everyone was cheering for the state of Vermont. At times, we can be pretty isolated in Vermont, and a win against a Blue Blood like UCLA can provide the belief that anything can happen. When I was a kid, I remember seeing the ’94 BFA-St. Albans boys soccer team won the championship, and it helped me believe it was something that was possible. These collective wins help bring people together in the community and, in this case, the state.

What do you think, from a commentator’s perspective, gives this team the winning edge they’ve had in the playoffs? This UVM team has a lot of experience and belief in themselves. In their first two games, they had to come back from deficits late in the game to pull off wins even to get the opportunity to play against UCLA. In my experience, this comes from a belief they have that, no matter what happens, they’ll find a way to score. From where we were situated near the bench, at no time did it seem like the players on the sideline were rattled or nervous. They continued to support the players on the field – whether they were going to get into the game or not. This says a lot about the type of players they have on their team. It was evident that they were playing for a common goal, and whether they played 90 minutes on the field or 90 minutes on the bench, their presence was felt. I also thought that their defensive organization and goalkeeping were top-notch. For example, I don’t think UCLA had a shot on target inside the 18 the entire game. That’s just wild. I’m certainly excited to cheer them on against Syracuse on Saturday afternoon!