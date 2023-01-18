Ben Johnson tells NFL teams he’ll return as Lions OC amid interest elsewhere, per report

One of the hottest names on the head coaching market is staying put. Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson has informed interested teams that he will remain at his post on Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit and not pursue any head coaching vacancies this offseason, according to NFL Media.

Johnson had been a popular figure this hiring cycle, already logging interviews with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans for their head coach openings. The Charleston native also was scheduled to interview for the Carolina Panthers job, and he was reportedly viewed as a strong candidate for that gig. Instead, he’ll continue to help Detroit build towards a playoff push under Campbell in 2023. If they take another leap like we saw them do in 2022, Johnson will likely again be a sought after Coach next hiring cycle.

The 34-year-old just wrapped up his first. year as the Lions Offensive Coordinator and led a unit that was one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL. Detroit ranked fourth in total points scored and fifth in total yards under Johnson after ranking 22nd and 25th in those same categories in 2021. The Lions also had the No. 5 offense in the NFL, according to DVOA.

Johnson coached up an extremely efficient season from Jared Goff as the quarterback’s 99.3 passer rating was the third-best mark of his career. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown enjoyed a career year in his sophomore season, catching 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns (all career highs). Running back Jamaal Williams also broke Barry Sanders’ franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns on the year under Johnson.

Before Landing in Detroit, Johnson first entered the NFL as an Offensive Assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2012. He worked his way up through the coaching Ranks and served as the wide receivers Coach in 2018 before ultimately taking the leap to join the Lions staff as an Offensive equality control Coach in 2019. Johnson was then elevated to tight ends Coach for the next two seasons before ascending to OC this year.