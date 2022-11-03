Ben Goudeau resigns as Green Level head football Coach

— Green Level football Coach Ben Goudeau has resigned from his position, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday.

Goudeau helped open Green Level in 2019 with only a junior varsity team. Goudeau’s first varsity team was in the pandemic-impacted 2020-2021 season.

In February 2021, the Gators earned their first-ever win in a 16-0 shutout at Riverside under Goudeau’s guidance. Green Level finished its first varsity season 1-4 in a shortened season due to the pandemic.

The Gators followed up their opening varsity campaign with back-to-back 2-8 seasons in fall 2021 and 2022. The Gators’ overall varsity football record is 3-20. Green Level has yet to make an appearance in the postseason.

Prior to becoming Green Level’s first head coach, Goudeau was the Offensive Coordinator at Athens Drive for three seasons. Before that, Goudeau was an Assistant at Holly Springs High School, South Central High School, and Louisburg College.

Goudeau is from Apex and graduated from Apex High School in 2008. He was a three-year varsity starter and Captain on the Cougars’ football team and a member of the 2008 state runner-up basketball team.