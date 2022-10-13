Ben Gordon, former NBA player, Arrested at airport for allegedly punching 10-year-old son in the face

Former NBA standout Ben Gordon is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face at a New York City airport, per TMZ Sports. Gordon, 39, was arrested on Monday night after an American Airlines employee told Port Authority Police that they witnessed the former NBA star hit his son in the face at LaGuardia Airport “multiple times.”

Gordon allegedly resisted being placed in handcuffs and reportedly said, “I am not going with you guys.” Two officers say they sustained injuries in the alternation. One alleges to have injured a knee, and the other claims to have injured an arm and a wrist.

In total, Gordon faces nine charges. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child among other things. Gordon’s son was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The extent of the boy’s injuries are not known at this time.

According to the report from TMZ, Gordon legally wasn’t supposed to be outside the state of Illinois with his son.

An Illinois judge placed a restraining order on Gordon in May of 2018. As part of that, Gordon is not allowed to travel outside of the state with his son and was forbidden from “committing physical abuse” against him.

After winning a national championship at UConn in 2004, Gordon was the No. 3 overall pick by the Bulls in the NBA Draft that year. He spent 11 seasons in the NBA between the Bulls, Pistons, Bobcats and Magic.