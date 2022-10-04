Ben Franklin outlasts Sacred Heart, Helen Cox wins at East Jeff – Crescent City Sports

In a Matchup of highly ranked teams, Ben Franklin outlasted Academy of the Sacred Heart 24-26, 25-19, 26-24, 14-25, 15-9 on the Lakefront Monday.

In a back and forth match, junior Aubrey Muirhead had 13 kills while sophomore Annika Roberson, senior Emma Fisackerly and junior Sophie Roussel each had six kills and two blocks. Muirhead added three blocks, Roberson added two blocks, Fisackerly added 15 digs, along with a pair of aces and a block and Roussel had 10 digs.

Senior Zoe Bell produced 35 digs and sophomore Katia Kondkar had 17 digs and 14 assists. Sophomore Lilly Mayes had 16 assists and eight digs.

Ben Franklin (18-4), ranked sixth in the most recent LHSAA Division II power ratings, will travel to East Jefferson Wednesday at 4:30 pm in a District 8-II contest while the Cardinals (17-5), second in the Division IV power ratings, travel to Ursuline Academy Wednesday at 5:30 pm

Helen Cox rallied from a set down to defeat East Jefferson 20-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-20 in Metairie.

Asyia Blount led the Cougars with 18 kills, 15 digs, six blocks and three aces while Anyla Dennison had six kills, six blocks and eight digs.

The Cougars (13-6) play at Higgins today in a District 7-II contest at 4:30 pm while the Warriors (16-9) dropped their third straight match and will host Kenner Discovery next Monday.

Area Prep Volleyball Results from Monday, Oct. 3

Archbishop Chapelle over Grace King 25-3, 25-2, 25-4

Belle Chasse over Patrick Taylor 25-19, 25-6, 25-15

De La Salle over International High 25-5, 25-5, 25-3

Doyle over Springfield 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14

Dunham 26-24, 26-24, 25-22

Helen Cox over East Jefferson 20-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-20

John Ehret over Fisher 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-4

Karr over McMain 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11

Loranger over Amite 23-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12

Northlake Christian over Christ Episcopal 25-10, 25-18, 25-3

Ursuline Academy over The Willow School 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

Warren Easton over St. Mary’s Academy 25-7, 25-8, 25-20