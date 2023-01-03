Ben Franklin and Newman boys; Hanna girls top state soccer power rankings – Crescent City Sports

Three local teams sit atop the LHSAA prep soccer power rankings as the New Year begins.

On the boys side, Ben Franklin tops the Division II power rankings with Archbishop Rummel as a close second.

Newman is No. 1 in Division IV with St. Charles Catholic fourth.

Catholic of Baton Rouge Tops the Division I rankings with Mandeville fourth.

University Lab is No. 1 in Division III with The Willow School fifth, highest of area teams.

On the girls side, Archbishop Hannan is the top ranked team in Division III with Lutcher placing third.

St. Joseph’s Academy is No. 1 in Division I while St. Scholastica is fourth and Northshore is fifth.

St. Thomas More tops Division II with Lakeshore the top area team in the sixth position.

Loyola Prep is No. 1 in Division IV with Pope John Paul II fourth and McGehee fifth.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Monday, Jan. 2

Boys

Ponchatoula 2, Parkview Baptist 1