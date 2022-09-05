Ben Chilwell Says His Goal Against West Ham Was A ‘Bit Of Luck’

Chelsea came back from 1-0 down at Stamford Bridge against West Ham United on the weekend, thanks to super-sub Ben Chilwell leveling the score four minutes into his late appearance.

Thiago Silva sent a searching long ball heading into the penalty area, which Chilwell headed down to himself before spinning between two West Ham Defenders taking the ball wide of the goal, and prodding it between Lukasz Fabianski’s legs at a very tight angle.

The left-back then capped off his impressive performance by setting up Kai Havertz for the winner.

