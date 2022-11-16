Bemidji State soccer adds double-digit commits as 3 Beaver programs announce recruits – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI – Jim Stone is stocking up for the holiday season.

The Bemidji State Women’s soccer head coach announced on Tuesday the signing of 11 new players to the BSU program.

They are forward Madeline Davey (Chaska), forward Kadyn Ellevold (Cottage Grove), defender Jessica Emerson (Nowthen), defender Julia Freed (Roseville), forward/midfielder Grace Kittel (Cedarburg, Wis.), forward Megan Ko (Lake Oswego, Ore.), goalkeeper Kiera Nelson (Bemidji), defender Sophia Rinaldi (Aurora, Colo.), midfielder Lucy Stanton (Barrington, Ill.), midfielder Ella Wade (Rogers) and forward/midfielder Keely Yager (Lincoln, Neb.).

Nelson attends Bemidji High School and has starred for the Lumberjacks in goal for multiple seasons. She led BHS to the Lakes to Prairie Conference Championship in 2022 and a section championship game appearance in 2020.

“(Nelson has) enormous upside,” Stone said in a release. “Two things an athlete can control; attitude and effort. She epitomizes that cliche. She brings a positive attitude, a can-do attitude, a we-can attitude and couples it with an Incredible work rate on a daily basis. Great kid who can make the big save.”

Baseball adds 2 Bemidjians, Iowa pitchers

Bemidji junior Ben Corradi, right, throws to first base for an out in the first Inning of a Section 8-4A Tournament game against Moorhead on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji junior Will Zellmann hits a single in the third inning against Brainerd on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Bemidji High School pipeline is alive and well for the Bemidji State baseball team.

The Beavers signed four new players in the 2023 class, including two Lumberjacks – infielder Ben Corradi and outfielder Will Zellmann. BSU also inked outfielder Cooper Anderson (Blaine) and right-handed pitcher Josh Kirby (Des Moines, Iowa).

Corradi has been a stalwart for BHS at third base and a two-year captain, while Zellmann has patrolled the outfield expanse for the Jacks. Both are integral pieces of Bemidij’s potent lineup.

Anderson slashed .408/.474/1.045 in 2022 summer ball and showcased his fielding prowess with a perfect 1.000 percentage on 17 putouts. Kirby stands 6-foot-2 and his fastball has been clocked at 88 mph. He is a three-year varsity captain at Des Moines Lincoln High School.

Lapoksy, Bemidji’s Severts joined men’s basketball

Bemidji junior Isaac Severts (15) goes to the hoop in the second half against Brainerd on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Bemidji State men’s basketball team announced two new signees, both of whom are local prospects.

Isaac Severts, a 6-foot-6 forward from Bemidji High School as one of the Lumberjacks’ most impactful players. He is a four-year letter winner for BHS and powered the Jacks to a 15-8 record last season by averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The Beavers didn’t have to go much further to find Eli Laposky, a 6-2 guard from Pequot Lakes.

Laposky is a four-year letter winner for the Patriots and led them to the Class AA state tournament in 2022, where they went 1-2. He averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists as a junior.

Laposky is also the cousin of former BSU Women’s basketball standout Tatum Sheley, who scored 1,090 points for Bemidji State from 2013-17.