Bemidji Middle School announces Fine Arts Students of the Month – Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Middle School announces October’s Fine Art Students of the Month.

Seventh-grader Landon Mutch has been named the visual arts student of the month. Landon’s favorite medium is paint and he enjoys making landscapes as well as clay figurines. He believes that art takes creativity and knowledge and he makes art because his work can be a beautiful Masterpiece for all people.

The choir student of the month is eighth-grader Bella Renbarger. Bella decided to join choir because her whole family is greatly involved in music, so she enjoys being around and a part of it. She loves learning new tips on how to grow her voice and enjoys all of the songs we learn in the choir. Renbarger is also involved in orchestra, played piano in elementary school and was part of the show choir.

The Orchestra student of the month is eighth-grade cello player MaKayla De Jager. She enjoys playing Classical music and pieces that use the pentatonic scale. Two of her favorite pieces that she has played are “King’s Court” and “Hotaka Sunset.” De Jager enjoys the Orchestra because of the community aspect that it plays in her life and because it definitely boosts her mood after a draining day. Her future goals are to learn how to play vibrato, which enhances the music’s warmth and adds expression.

Eighth-grader Trygve Ambuehl is the art workshop fine arts student of the month. Trygve says that what he likes to make changes depending on if he needs something and the mood that he’s in. Ambuehl says that it’s important for us to keep creating with our hands to keep our culture alive and also to just be able to take a break from everything. The thing he enjoys most about making things by hand is just being able to see what he is able to create. Creating also keeps his mind off everything and keeps him busy.

Seventh-grade band student Jane Bowles is the band student of the month. She has earned this honor by going above and beyond since the beginning of the year, including teaching a fellow student who has never been in band the flute. Every rehearsal she’s taken the initiative to help her peer succeed at flute by giving one-on-one private lessons while also staying on top of her own music.