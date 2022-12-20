Beloved soccer announcer Andrés Cantor ‘overwhelmed’ by World Cup call

Telemundo announcer Andrés Cantor couldn’t keep his emotions back during Argentina’s intense World Cup final win on Sunday.

As Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel secured the game-winning penalty Shootout kick, Cantor, who is of Argentinian descent, broke into tears as he called his home country of Argentina as World Cup Champions on the live Telemundo broadcast. (Telemundo and NBC News are part of NBCUniversal.)

“GOOOOOOOAAAALLL! Argentina is champion. Argentina are Champions of the world. Argentina are Champions of the world,” Cantor said, breaking into tears as he shouted his elongated “goal” call in Spanish, which has made him famous around the world.

“It was a roller coaster of emotion,” Cantor told NBC’s “TODAY” show hosts Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb in an interview Monday morning. “I was just trying to be calm, cool and collected, but I was overwhelmed.”

Cantor had seen Argentina become World Cup Champions in 1978 and in 1986, but its most recent win was 36 1/2 years in the making, he explained.

Andrés Cantor in New York City on (Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal)

After the game, Cantor shared an emotional embrace with his son, who had previously told Cantor that he wanted to see their home country back on top of the soccer world’s biggest stage.

“I told him, ‘Son this might be it,'” Cantor told Melvin and Kotb as he began to get emotional. “They came looking for me, and it was just a father and son moment.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com