Belmont University hires Kelsey Fenix ​​Cameron as Women’s soccer head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Corley announced the hiring of Kelsey Fenix Cameron as the seventh head Women’s soccer Coach in program history.

“We are excited to welcome Kelsey Fenix ​​Cameron and her family to Belmont,” Corley said. “Kelsey brings a distinguished record of coaching and playing experience to our program, all while developing student-athletes on and off the field. Throughout this process, Kelsey’s appreciation for our University mission and her vision for the future of Belmont Women’s soccer shone through. Our coaches, staff and I look forward to supporting her in leading the Bruins in the Missouri Valley Conference.”

Fenix ​​Cameron comes to Belmont after spending the past six seasons as head coach at Trevecca Nazarene University. She led the Trojans to a 50-37-18 record, including 43-23-12 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play.

Fenix ​​Cameron directed Trevecca Nazarene to its first two NCAA Division II regional rankings in program history, including a six-week stretch at No. 8 this past season.

The 2019 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Coach of the Year led the Trojans to a program-best 13-4-2 mark and 11-1-2 conference record.

She posted a winning record in league play every season at Trevecca Nazarene.

“I am thrilled to become the head coach for Belmont Women’s Soccer,” Fenix ​​Cameron said. “I want to thank Scott Corley, Renee Schultz, and the rest of the hiring committee for trusting me with the program. I love the vision to be ‘student-focused and Christ-centered with a Championship mentality.’ I believe this is a place where we can pursue excellence while also fostering an environment focused on character development. Our success will not only be measured in wins and losses, but also by the type of young women who graduate from this program and go out into the world to have families, careers, and contribute to society in a positive way. I am excited to get started and to lead this program to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference!”

Fenix ​​Cameron coached 22 all-conference selections and five NCAA D2CCA Midwest All-Region players at Trevecca Nazarene.

From 2012-16, Fenix ​​Cameron served as associate head coach at Lipscomb University.

After winning a total of 20 matches in the five seasons prior to her arrival, Lipscomb won 42 matches in Fenix ​​Cameron’s five seasons with the Bisons – including 32 over the final three seasons.

With Fenix ​​Cameron recruiting student-athletes from 16 states and five countries, the Bisons reached three consecutive ASUN Championship finals.

Fenix ​​Cameron holds extensive club soccer experience as well, serving as head Coach of the U16, U15 and U12 girls’ program for Tennessee Soccer Club.

She also held stints with Charlotte United, the Winston-Salem (NC) Twins, and Jessamine (KY) Storm.

Fenix ​​Cameron was a four-year letterwinner at the University of Kentucky from 2004-07. She earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2007 and captained the Wildcats to the 2006 SEC Championship and NCAA Tournament.

Fenix ​​Cameron was named ESPN/CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District in 2006.

The Westlake, Ohio native earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Kentucky in 2008.

Fenix ​​Cameron and her husband, Andrew, reside in Nashville. The couple has one son, Fenix.