Bell’s Two-Goal Performance Propels No. 11 Herd Men’s Soccer to Upset over No. 2 Pitt

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 11 Marshall University men’s soccer team (2-1-0) used a two-goal performance from freshman Matthew Bell to upset the No. 2 Pitt Panthers (2-1-0), 2-1, on Friday night at Hoops Family Field. Junior Adam Aoumaich Assisted on both goals in Marshall’s highest-ranked win in program history.

“They (The fans) were definitely our 12th man,” Herd men’s soccer head Coach Chris Grassie said about the crowd of 1,897 fans after the win. “It felt like a championship game.”

In the 15th minute, Aoumaich sent Bell a pass down the left wing. Bell cut into the box and fired a shot that ricocheted off the right post into the back of the net to give the Herd a 1-0 lead.

Bell almost found the back of the goal again in the 25th minute, but Pitt goalkeeper Joe van der Sar was there for the save.

After Graduate student goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made a crucial save at the 26:01 mark, the Marshall offense pressed up the pitch. Aoumaich sent in a pass to Bell, who slotted home his second goal of the contest past van der Sar 32 seconds after Semmle’s save. The forward’s third goal of the season gave the home side a 2-0 lead.

Semmle stopped another Panther shot in the 38th minute to keep his side’s 2-0 advantage.

Redshirt senior Milo Yosef nearly added another goal for the Green and White, but the attempt was saved by van der Sar with seven seconds left in the half.

Coming out of halftime, Semmle recorded his third save of the match in the 50th minute to preserve the Herd’s 2-0 lead.

An attempt by senior João Souza in the 62nd minute was saved by van der Sar.

Pitt cut the Marshall lead in half on a Valentin Noel goal in the 72nd minute.

However, Semmle came up with two big saves in the final 11 minutes and the Herd defense held stout to pull off the upset over the No. 2 Panthers.

NOTES

Bell is now tied with Yosef for the team lead in goals with three.

Aoumaich’s pair of assists mark the first time the junior has been on the scoresheet this season. He is tied with Graduate student Vinicius Fernandes with a team-best two assists this season.

UP NEXT

Well. 11 Marshall heads to Cleveland State on Wednesday for its next contest. First kick is scheduled for 7 pm in Cleveland, Ohio.

