Bello has a hand in every goal of FMU’s 3-0 win

FLORENCESC − Forward Javier Bello had a direct hand in all three scores as Francis Marion University blanked the University of Mount Olive 3-0, Wednesday in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer action.

FMU (3-4-2, 2-1-0) will entertain 18th-ranked North Greenville University on Saturday at 7 pm on Hartzler Field.

The Patriots outshot Mount Olive 13-5 and managed a 7-5 edge in corner kicks. However, the FMU defense did not allow a shot on goal allowing goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo to record his third shutout of the season without having to make a save.

Trojan keeper Axel Engren registered five saves.

Francis Marion held UMO without a shot for the opening 37 minutes while building a 1-0 advantage at halftime. The opening score, originally called an own goal, was credited to forward Nick Huenig after a post-game review. Bello sent a hard serve into the 6-yard box from the left side and Huenig redirected it into the goal after sliding in front of Engren at the 20:49 mark.

Huenig has chances to add to the lead, but a 27th-minute header sailed outside the right post and his turn-and-shoot effort from the top of the box in the 35th minute was snagged by Engren. Bello forced a great save by Engren at 40:48 with a hard shot from 12 yards out.

Bello doubled the margin to 2-0 just 3:13 into the second half. Midfielder Hugo Jonsson played a through ball to Bello who dribbled twice and chipped a 10-yard shot over a hard-charging Engren.

Bello Assisted on the final tally as he laid the ball off to Jose Curvelo in the right side of the penalty area and he buried a 15-yard shot in to the left-side netting of the goal.

Bello, Huenig, and forward Jhancarlo Palma led FMU with three shots apiece.

FLORENCE − Francis Marion midfielder Abbey Brosnihan scored her first career goal in the opening two minutes for the Patriots, who lost 5-1 Wednesday to Mount Olive.

The Patriots (1-5-2, 0-3-1) stay home with a match on Saturday against North Greenville University at 4:30 pm on Hartzler Field.

FMU was outshot 18-7, with three Patriots tries being on target. The Trojans (5-3-0, 3-0-0) registered 12 shots on goal.

The FMU score was delivered by defender Courtney DeNoux from outside the 20-yard box that was ultimately finished off by a looping Brosnihan header over the keeper’s outstretched arm. The goal came at the 1:29 mark.

Brosnihan and forwards Valentina Restrepo and Kylie Reif led the Patriots with two shots apiece. Forward Jada Pearson added a shot as well.