Bellingham and Saka star as Kane goes from Hero to penalty zero: England’s World Cup winners, Losers and ratings

Kyle Walker (7/10):

Was brought back into the starting XI after recovering from his pre-tournament injury and didn’t let Southgate down with his performances. Coped really well with Kylian Mbappe against France, showing his class once again.

Kieran Trippier (7/10):

Filled in well for the injured Walker in the first couple of games and many could argue he was unlucky to lose his place in the starting XI. Always reliable.

Harry Maguire (8/10):

Excellent. He can take an awful lot of pride from his performances.

John Stones (8/10):

Formed a fine partnership with Maguire. Produced some excellent runs forward when needed to get the team going, showing again how important he is to England progressing the ball out of the back.

Luke Shaw (8/10):

Another player who went into the tournament with questions being asked about his form for Manchester United. But, just like Maguire, his performances rewarded Southgate for the faith he showed in him.

Eric Dier (6/10):

Couple of substitute appearances, but no real time to impress.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (N/A):

Only Featured for 34 minutes as a substitute against Wales.

Conor Coady (N/A):

No game time at all.

Ben White (N/A):

Left the Squad early due to personal reasons.