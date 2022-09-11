Bellevue’s Annual Arts and Culture Festival Happening throughout September

Bellevue’s annual arts festival, Bellwether, is happening now through most of September. The festival features digital Residences and augmented reality, as well as in-person events.

Bellwether is an arts experience produced by the city in collaboration with Bellevue’s arts community and the city’s Arts Commission. All events are free and open to the public.

According to the City of Bellevue, Bellwether is a sign of things to come and a symbol of the overarching mission of the event, which is to showcase Bellevue’s creative future and to turn that future into reality. The festival began in 1992 and now involves new forms of art and culture.

Details about the presentations and art are available at Bellwether 2022.

Digital Residencies

Sept. 2-8: Dustin Curtis // Trivia Puppet Company, Instagram @triviapuppet

Sept. 9-15: KT ​​Hancock // Velvet Nugget Studios, Instagram @velvet_nugget_studios

Sept. 16-22: Xin Xin, Instagram @artxinxin_

Sept. 23-29: Warren Armando Pope, Instagram @floral.naps

Augmented Reality Installation

#GlitchGoddess, Sept. 6-20

Location: Bellevue Connection Plaza, 550 106th Ave. THEY

Portable Collection Opening Reception

Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m

Location: City Hall, 450 110th Ave. THEY

Techtober Mini-Teaser

Saturday, Sept. 17, 3-4:30 p.m

Location: Bellevue Arts Museum Auditorium, 510 Bellevue Way NE

To learn more about the arts program, visit the website.