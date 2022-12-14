Bellevue Volleyball signs four in 2023 recruiting class

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – 11:30 AM





Bellevue University head volleyball Coach Trish Siedlik announced today the additions of four student-athletes who will all begin their Bruin career at BU in the fall of 2023.

The newest Bruins include a 5-8 outside hitter/defensive specialist Ali Butler, 5-9 outside hitter/defensive specialist Rowyn Scheer5-8 outside hitter Aspen Meyerand 5-9 outside hitter Kylie Wessel.

2023 Bellevue Volleyball Signing Class

Ali Butler, 5-8, OH/DS, Omaha, Neb. (Millard South HS, Premier Volleyball Club)

Four-year letterwinner at Millard South High School under head Coach Jaisa Poppleton.

2022, Third-team Nebraska Class A all-state

2021, 2020, Honorable mention all-state

Holds school records for career service aces (128) and single-season service aces (64)

Team Captain

Three-time Academic all-state selection

Three-year member of the Gold Honor Roll

Played club volleyball at Premier Volleyball Club under Coach Korrine Bowers

Siedlik Quote:

“Ali will be an X factor. She is going to be that player who not only makes us better as a team, but will be looked at as being marketable in a few areas. She is a strong student-athlete who came with career goals.

Rowyn Scheer, 5-9, OH/DS, Elkhorn, Neb. (Elkhorn South HS, Club Legacy Volleyball)

Prepped at Elkhorn South High School under head Coach Chelsea Potter

Team Captain her senior season

Earned varsity excellent letter

Named to the school’s Honor Roll 14 Quarters

Played club volleyball for Club Legacy under Coach Steve Bymers

Helped her club team qualify for the 2022 USA Nationals in Indianapolis, Ind.

Siedlik Quote:

“Rowyn has increased her skills every year she has played. She is a solid passer and a crafty hitter. Rowyn will be another player that increases the value of the pin hitters. She is a strong student with lofty goals in the medical field.

Aspen Meyer, 5-8, OH, Nebraska City, Neb. (Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic HS, Nebraska Juniors)

Four-year letterwinner in volleyball, basketball, and track at Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic High School

Honorable mention all-state in Nebraska Class C-2

Two-time all-conference honoree in volleyball

Holds school records for career and single-season kills and single-match service aces

Named team Captain and team Offensive Player of the Year

All-conference selection in basketball

Led the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks

Honorable mention all-state in basketball

Two-time Qualifier in track for the Nebraska State Championships

Siedlik Quote:

“Aspen has a high ceiling and is ready to test it. Aspen is also a marketable player that played multiple positions in high school and club. Her all-around skills make her an early threat. She is another strong student who will be looking into the Education field.

Kylee Wessel, 5-9, OH, Humphrey, Neb. (Humphrey St. Francis HS, Nebraska One)

Prepped at Humphrey St. Francis High School under Coach Dean Korus

Two-time all-state

Three-time all-conference

Twice named to the all-tournament team at the Nebraska State Tournament

Four-year letterwinner in basketball

Honorable mention all-state in basketball

Two-time all-conference in basketball

Twice qualified for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in the high jump

Member of the National Honor Society and the AB Honor Roll

Played club volleyball for Nebraska One under Coach Quinten Loontjer where her team qualified for USA Nationals in Las Vegas, Nev.

Siedlik Quote:

“Kylee is a mix of flash and finesse. She is going to smile in warm-up, but then become fierce and competitive once the whistle blows. She is a strong student-athlete who takes her craft on and off the court seriously.

The Bruins finished the 2022 season with a 28-8 overall record and a No. 14 national ranking, advancing to the NAIA National Tournament for the 15th time in school history. BU shared the NSAA regular-season title with Viterbo after recording a 13-1 conference ledger. The Bruins placed second at the NSAA Post-Season Tournament.

