Bellevue Volleyball signs four in 2023 recruiting class
VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – 11:30 AM
Bellevue University head volleyball Coach Trish Siedlik announced today the additions of four student-athletes who will all begin their Bruin career at BU in the fall of 2023.
The newest Bruins include a 5-8 outside hitter/defensive specialist Ali Butler, 5-9 outside hitter/defensive specialist Rowyn Scheer5-8 outside hitter Aspen Meyerand 5-9 outside hitter Kylie Wessel.
2023 Bellevue Volleyball Signing Class
Ali Butler, 5-8, OH/DS, Omaha, Neb. (Millard South HS, Premier Volleyball Club)
- Four-year letterwinner at Millard South High School under head Coach Jaisa Poppleton.
- 2022, Third-team Nebraska Class A all-state
- 2021, 2020, Honorable mention all-state
- Holds school records for career service aces (128) and single-season service aces (64)
- Team Captain
- Three-time Academic all-state selection
- Three-year member of the Gold Honor Roll
- Played club volleyball at Premier Volleyball Club under Coach Korrine Bowers
Siedlik Quote:
“Ali will be an X factor. She is going to be that player who not only makes us better as a team, but will be looked at as being marketable in a few areas. She is a strong student-athlete who came with career goals.
Rowyn Scheer, 5-9, OH/DS, Elkhorn, Neb. (Elkhorn South HS, Club Legacy Volleyball)
- Prepped at Elkhorn South High School under head Coach Chelsea Potter
- Team Captain her senior season
- Earned varsity excellent letter
- Named to the school’s Honor Roll 14 Quarters
- Played club volleyball for Club Legacy under Coach Steve Bymers
- Helped her club team qualify for the 2022 USA Nationals in Indianapolis, Ind.
Siedlik Quote:
“Rowyn has increased her skills every year she has played. She is a solid passer and a crafty hitter. Rowyn will be another player that increases the value of the pin hitters. She is a strong student with lofty goals in the medical field.
Aspen Meyer, 5-8, OH, Nebraska City, Neb. (Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic HS, Nebraska Juniors)
- Four-year letterwinner in volleyball, basketball, and track at Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic High School
- Honorable mention all-state in Nebraska Class C-2
- Two-time all-conference honoree in volleyball
- Holds school records for career and single-season kills and single-match service aces
- Named team Captain and team Offensive Player of the Year
- All-conference selection in basketball
- Led the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks
- Honorable mention all-state in basketball
- Two-time Qualifier in track for the Nebraska State Championships
Siedlik Quote:
“Aspen has a high ceiling and is ready to test it. Aspen is also a marketable player that played multiple positions in high school and club. Her all-around skills make her an early threat. She is another strong student who will be looking into the Education field.
Kylee Wessel, 5-9, OH, Humphrey, Neb. (Humphrey St. Francis HS, Nebraska One)
- Prepped at Humphrey St. Francis High School under Coach Dean Korus
- Two-time all-state
- Three-time all-conference
- Twice named to the all-tournament team at the Nebraska State Tournament
- Four-year letterwinner in basketball
- Honorable mention all-state in basketball
- Two-time all-conference in basketball
- Twice qualified for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in the high jump
- Member of the National Honor Society and the AB Honor Roll
- Played club volleyball for Nebraska One under Coach Quinten Loontjer where her team qualified for USA Nationals in Las Vegas, Nev.
Siedlik Quote:
“Kylee is a mix of flash and finesse. She is going to smile in warm-up, but then become fierce and competitive once the whistle blows. She is a strong student-athlete who takes her craft on and off the court seriously.
The Bruins finished the 2022 season with a 28-8 overall record and a No. 14 national ranking, advancing to the NAIA National Tournament for the 15th time in school history. BU shared the NSAA regular-season title with Viterbo after recording a 13-1 conference ledger. The Bruins placed second at the NSAA Post-Season Tournament.
Bellevue University Women’s Volleyball North Star Athletic Association Recruiting
.