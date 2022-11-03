Bellevue Gathering Celebrates the Arts and Their Impact | News

The value of arts and culture to a community’s quality of life took center stage this morning at Bellevue Arts Museum, where more than 100 people attended the 12th annual BAM Community Leaders Breakfast for the “The Future of the Arts, Technology, and Life in Our Cities” presentation.

BAM Executive Director E. Michael Whittington Moderated a panel featuring Lynne Robinson, Bellevue mayor; Michael Greer, president and CEO of Seattle-based ArtsFund, which supports the arts through leadership, advocacy, and grantmaking; and Dan Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Convoy, a Seattle-based digital freight network making Trucking more efficient, cost-effective, and less polluting. About 140 people registered for the event, after which they were invited to tour BAM’s exhibits with docents.

Robinson said the City increased its arts funding by $10 million in the latest Biennial budget; added $10 million to its diversity, equity, and inclusion work; and another $10 million for environmental stewardship.

“We’re trying to not only keep Bellevue’s high quality of life for everybody who lives here, but improve it,” said Robinson.

Whittington noted that the arts consistently rank high in city livability indexes, yet corporate and government funding has broadly trended downward.

Greer believes arts need to be viewed as part of the broader package of features that make cities attractive, along with funding for initiatives like affordable housing, food security, behavioral health, and more.

“I think that the mistake in downturns in funding, both from the corporate and the public sector, is that they often — not always — but often are seeing it as this binary choice,” he said.

For example, “ ‘We’ve got a homeless problems, so we’re going to fund this, or we’re going to fund social services,’ and I think what is being missed … it is the basket of goods that needs to be funded as a whole in order to really see the impact that we want to see in our communities.”

Greer acknowledged continued funding concerns in arts organizations, but he’s buoyed by the increased diversity of leadership in arts groups.

“The set of lived experiences that is governing and guiding the decisions in leadership right now is more representative than it has ever been,” he said, noting that decisions today will bear fruit in coming years. “I think when that really takes root, then those decisions and those actions will be grounded in more communities than they were before and I think that will lead to a Stronger (arts) sector.”

Robinson talked about wanting to make art part of citizens’ everyday lives, no matter where they live in Bellevue.

“I just think it’s so precious to provide that moment to anybody who’s walking by, whatever it is they’re feeling that day, give them that moment to refresh their mind, to inspire them, to see a piece of art… it improves their day and they move on,” she said. “That should be a daily thing for people. It shouldn’t be, like, ‘once a month I get to see the art.’ It should be part of our experience in Bellevue, Wherever you live, Wherever you work in our city … you should all be able to partake in that wonderful experience.”

Arts also have a role to play in the climate change discussion, Greer said when the conversation shifted to how panelists are thinking about the environment.

“Arts and culture have always been very effective storytellers and very effective tools for changing narratives within communities,” he said. “And I think we are open to being a vehicle for that narrative change right now, and so for anyone that is looking at how to promote that narrative, I would say turn to arts and cultural organizations in your community and see if there’s a way that you can partner.”

Lewis noted his company’s technology helping Truckers maximize load efficiency and reduce miles driven by empty trucks, which reduces the amount of fuel burned.

While that’s a positive use of technology, panelists also acknowledged some of technology’s pitfalls, including algorithms feeding singular points of view to people and how that’s affecting society at large.

Lewis doesn’t think regulating access to information is the answer. Access to diversity of thought is vital, he said, noting that he constantly seeks out different viewpoints and information sources. Maybe there’s an opportunity for a new platform to emerge which shows people not only what they want but also a percentage of content that’s the opposite of that, he said.

Greer also doesn’t see regulation as the answer.

“Content creation is exactly what arts and culture is,” he said.

“I think when you’re talking about regulation on content creation, you do have a little bit of a slippery slope in that it’s not just the content that we’re talking about or seeing … online,” Greer said. “That will trickle down, or up, or whatever way, into the content that you’re seeing in this museum, and the content that you’re seeing in other artistic spaces, the content that you’re seeing on the street, content that you’re seeing in bookstores.”

When talking about Dreams for the future, Whittington remembered his good fortune as a boy growing up in Georgia where he was exposed in elementary school to art classes, music, choir, and more.

“The people who made that investment for children will never know the full benefit of that,” he said. “In my case, I became an art museum director. … What education does, what the arts do, what health care, what transportation, what a clean environment does is it transforms lives, and that’s what I want for the future.”