Belleville beats Brighton in KLAA football Championship game

BRIGHTON — It’s a loss that requires some perspective.

Brighton isn’t the first team and won’t be the last that loses by a lopsided margin to Belleville.

Some quality teams in recent years, including Livonia Franklin the previous week, have been blown out by the collection of elite college prospects representing Belleville.

The Bulldogs could still make a long run in the upcoming state playoffs, perhaps long enough to earn a rematch with the Tigers deep into November.

So, as they headed to their locker room following a 42-3 loss to Belleville in the KLAA Championship game Saturday afternoon, Brighton’s players were beginning to turn the page and look forward to doing something special in the next few weeks.

“It’s no secret they’re a pretty good team,” Brighton Coach Brian Lemons said. “There are guys on that field who are probably as good as they get around here in high school. I’m proud of our guys. We’ve been together working towards this goal of having the best season possible. Today was just a bump. We’ll get back at it next week and stretch this season out as far as we can.

“Hey, I’ve got a lot of homegrown kids that have been working together since they were in first, second grade. They have a brotherhood. This is not going to stop them from trying to achieve what they want to achieve.”

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 8-1. If both teams keep winning, Brighton is unlikely to see Belleville (9-0), the Defending state Division 1 champion, until at least the state semifinals.

“That’s the goal,” Brighton senior linebacker Hunter Harding said. “We want to see them in the state finals. They won round one. Hopefully, we can come out in round two.”

Brighton played the game without leading rusher Carson Shrader, whose right foot was in a walking boot.

“I wouldn’t expect to see him too soon,” Lemons said.

The Bulldogs suffered another blow during the game when starting quarterback Colin McKernan was hit in the head during a tackle by James Robinson that was flagged for targeting on the first play of the second quarter. Robinson was allowed to stay in the game, but McKernan didn’t return.

“It was a terrible helmet-to-helmet shot,” Lemons said. “Colin’s coming around the corner, trying to get some yards. They didn’t catch the vision of the guy. He got a little high on him. It’s just something, we know the Playoffs are coming. It wasn’t worth putting him back out there.”

Junior Grant Hetherton, who started twice after McKernan was injured in the season opener, played the rest of the game. He was 9-for-15 for 121 yards and ran 14 times for 42 yards. Sophomore Nathan Stark replaced Shrader in the starting lineup, running 11 times for 34 yards and taking a short pass for a 57-yard gain late in the game.

“We have young guys who have to play,” Lemons said. “Every rep they get is gonna make them better, so today was no different.”

Belleville scored touchdowns on six of its first eight drives, turning the ball over the other two times. Brighton’s biggest play was an interception by Luke Whittaker on a Bryce Underwood pass from the Bulldogs’ 8-yard line with 32.1 seconds left in the first half. Denying the Tigers on that possession kept Brighton within 14-3 at halftime.

But Underwood responded by leading four straight touchdown drives after halftime.

“My main focus is ‘good play, bad play, next play,'” said Underwood who was 19-for-28 for 240 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. “It went in, I was upset for a while, it went out. It actually made us stronger in the locker room. I’m upset in there. ‘C’mon, Bryce, let’s go.’ That’s all I need.”

After Brighton safety Andrew Stewart recovered a fumble on Belleville’s first drive, the Tigers got a 1-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Beasley and a 5-yard touchdown run from Colbey Reed on their next two drives.

Brighton’s only points came on a 41-yard field goal by Braeden Chiles with 2:54 left in the first half.

Belleville’s second-half touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Underwood, a 33-yard pass from Underwood to Mychal Yharbrough, a 32-yard run by Reed and a 12-yard pass from Underwood to Kevin Simes.

Underwood was untouched when he dropped back to pass, operating behind a line that averaged 6-foot-3, 289 pounds. Brighton’s top lineman, senior Jack Storey, would be the lightest player on Belleville’s line at 6-4, 255.

“They’re stronger, bigger guys,” Storey said. “Kind of a little eye-opener of what we have to go up against when we make a big run here.

“That prepared us. Our guys know what physicality we’ve got to bring to practice throughout the week and what we’ve got to bring when it comes to game time.”

Contact Bill Khan at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.