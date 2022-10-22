Belleville beats Brighton in KLAA football Championship game

BRIGHTON — It’s a loss that requires some perspective.

Brighton isn’t the first team and won’t be the last that loses by a lopsided margin to Belleville.

Some quality teams in recent years, including Livonia Franklin the previous week, have been blown out by the collection of elite college prospects representing Belleville.

The Bulldogs could still make a long run in the upcoming state playoffs, perhaps long enough to earn a rematch with the Tigers deep into November.

So, as they headed to their locker room following a 42-3 loss to Belleville in the KLAA Championship game Saturday afternoon, Brighton’s players were beginning to turn the page and look forward to doing something special in the next few weeks.

“It’s no secret they’re a pretty good team,” Brighton Coach Brian Lemons said. “There are guys on that field who are probably as good as they get around here in high school. I’m proud of our guys. We’ve been together working towards this goal of having the best season possible. Today was just a bump. We’ll get back at it next week and stretch this season out as far as we can.

“Hey, I’ve got a lot of homegrown kids that have been working together since they were in first, second grade. They have a brotherhood. This is not going to stop them from trying to achieve what they want to achieve.”

Brighton cornerback Jack Gregorich goes low to take down Belleville's Dennis Crawford in the KLAA Championship game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 8-1. If both teams keep winning, Brighton is unlikely to see Belleville (9-0), the Defending state Division 1 champion, until at least the state semifinals.

Brighton's Nathan Stark had a 57-yard gain off a short pass from Grant Hetherton during a 42-3 loss to Belleville in the KLAA Championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

“That’s the goal,” Brighton senior linebacker Hunter Harding said. “We want to see them in the state finals. They won round one. Hopefully, we can come out in round two.”

Brighton played the game without leading rusher Carson Shrader, whose right foot was in a walking boot.

“I wouldn’t expect to see him too soon,” Lemons said.

The Bulldogs suffered another blow during the game when starting quarterback Colin McKernan was hit in the head during a tackle by James Robinson that was flagged for targeting on the first play of the second quarter. Robinson was allowed to stay in the game, but McKernan didn’t return.

“It was a terrible helmet-to-helmet shot,” Lemons said. “Colin’s coming around the corner, trying to get some yards. They didn’t catch the vision of the guy. He got a little high on him. It’s just something, we know the Playoffs are coming. It wasn’t worth putting him back out there.”

Brighton quarterback Colin McKernan didn't return to the game after this tackle by Belleville's James Robinson (11), who received a targeting penalty for the hit in the KLAA Championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Junior Grant Hetherton, who started twice after McKernan was injured in the season opener, played the rest of the game. He was 9-for-15 for 121 yards and ran 14 times for 42 yards. Sophomore Nathan Stark replaced Shrader in the starting lineup, running 11 times for 34 yards and taking a short pass for a 57-yard gain late in the game.

“We have young guys who have to play,” Lemons said. “Every rep they get is gonna make them better, so today was no different.”

