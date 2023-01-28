Belle Chasse boys, Mandeville girls win Friday – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Saturday, Jan. 27

On the pitch Friday, the Belle Chasse boys shut out Chalmette 2-0.

Belle Chasse scored a goal in each half.

Freshman Jared Munguia led the way with a goal and an assist while junior Brennan Chestnut added a goal for the Cardinals.

James Miller had four saves in goal for Belle Chasse.

The Cardinals (13-7-2) won for the third straight time and will host Archbishop Rummel next Monday at 7 pm

The Owls (7-10-3) completed their regular season.

In District 6-5A, Mandeville blanked Covington 6-0.

Six different players scored a goal each for the Skippers, including Sean Dwyer, Kota Henry, Aidan Mann, Jake McDavid, Dom Zapata and Ashton Zeron.

Mandeville (20-3-4, 5-1) will return to action Saturday at Pope John Paul II at 11 am

The Lions (5-10-2, 0-6-1) completed their regular season.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Friday, Jan. 26

Boys
Belle Chasse 2, Chalmette 0
Bonnabel 1, Central Lafourche 1
Country Day 7, Fisher 0
Hahnville 2, Destrehan 0
Hammond 3, Ponchatoula 2
Kenner Discovery 7, Riverside Academy 0
Mandeville 6, Covington 0
Newman 3, Willow School 1
Northshore 5, Slidell 1
St. Charles Catholic 5, Lutcher 0
St. Paul’s 4, Fontainebleau 0

Girls
Archbishop Hannan 4, Pope John Paul II 1
Destrehan 5, St. Charles Catholic 1
Hahnville 2, Thibodaux 0
Kenner Discovery 6, Riverside Academy 1
Mandeville 8, Covington 0
Northshore 3, Slidell 0
St. Amant 6, Lutcher 0
St. Scholastica 4, Fontainebleau 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button