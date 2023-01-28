Belle Chasse boys, Mandeville girls win Friday – Crescent City Sports
Area Prep Soccer Report for Saturday, Jan. 27
On the pitch Friday, the Belle Chasse boys shut out Chalmette 2-0.
Belle Chasse scored a goal in each half.
Freshman Jared Munguia led the way with a goal and an assist while junior Brennan Chestnut added a goal for the Cardinals.
James Miller had four saves in goal for Belle Chasse.
The Cardinals (13-7-2) won for the third straight time and will host Archbishop Rummel next Monday at 7 pm
The Owls (7-10-3) completed their regular season.
In District 6-5A, Mandeville blanked Covington 6-0.
Six different players scored a goal each for the Skippers, including Sean Dwyer, Kota Henry, Aidan Mann, Jake McDavid, Dom Zapata and Ashton Zeron.
Mandeville (20-3-4, 5-1) will return to action Saturday at Pope John Paul II at 11 am
The Lions (5-10-2, 0-6-1) completed their regular season.
Area Prep Soccer Results from Friday, Jan. 26
Boys
Belle Chasse 2, Chalmette 0
Bonnabel 1, Central Lafourche 1
Country Day 7, Fisher 0
Hahnville 2, Destrehan 0
Hammond 3, Ponchatoula 2
Kenner Discovery 7, Riverside Academy 0
Mandeville 6, Covington 0
Newman 3, Willow School 1
Northshore 5, Slidell 1
St. Charles Catholic 5, Lutcher 0
St. Paul’s 4, Fontainebleau 0
Girls
Archbishop Hannan 4, Pope John Paul II 1
Destrehan 5, St. Charles Catholic 1
Hahnville 2, Thibodaux 0
Kenner Discovery 6, Riverside Academy 1
Mandeville 8, Covington 0
Northshore 3, Slidell 0
St. Amant 6, Lutcher 0
St. Scholastica 4, Fontainebleau 0