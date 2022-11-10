Bellarmine basketball signs Lux and Whitaker for 2023-24

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University Head Basketball Coach Scott Davenport has announced that two outstanding guards—one from Kentucky and one from Indiana—have signed national letters-of-intent. AJ Lux, a 6-5 guard from Crown Point, Indiana, and Grant Whitaker, a 6-4 guard from Murray, Kentucky, will be Bellarmine Knights in the 2023-24 season.

Davenport said both players are great fits for his program.

“AJ has a tremendous Bellarmine connection,” Davenport said. “His terrific high school coach, Clint Swan, asked to observe our program and the recruitment of AJ began. He is a true student of the game, due in large part because his family are very passionate basketball coaches, former players and lovers of all thing’s basketball. AJ has the drive and determination we love is evaluating prospects. He is a very driven young man in the Classroom and on the court. AJ not only knows where he wants to go, he understands how to get there.”

On Whitaker, Davenport said, “Our program puts tremendous emphasis on recruiting players who want to be in our program and truly are willing to do whatever it takes to reach our goals. Grant has been raised, taught and encouraged to be successful one must dedicate , make sacrifices and embrace the value of TEAM. We are thrilled to Recruit winners, and Grant is a winner! He wants to be coached and we want players who we want to coach.”

Lux, who averaged 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for Crown Point High School last year, racked up the honors last season including being named the team co-MVP, earning IBCA Underclass All-State Accolades and making the Duneland Athletic All-Conference Team.

Lux said Bellarmine’s style of play and the dedication of the players and coaching staff drew him to the school. “I chose Bellarmine because as soon as I got to campus I saw how devoted and selfless the players and coaches were, and I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of,” he said. “Bellarmine plays a great schedule, and I am excited to compete at the highest level in college basketball. They strive for Excellence at Bellarmine and the bond that they have within the program makes Bellarmine such a special place. Bellarmine plays basketball the right way and I am excited to be a part of it. Louisville is an amazing city, and I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career as a Knight!”

Crown Point Head Coach Clint Swan said, “AJ Lux has been a player in our system since the third grade and has actually exceeded the lofty expectations everyone here has had for him. His commitment and love for the game are infectious, and his teammates and fans hold him in high regard. He has gotten better and better each year and has made himself into one of the finest shooters I have ever had in my 27 years as a head coach. That combined with his size and athleticism make him a bona fide Division I prospect with a Limitless future.

Swan added that he expects Lux to flourish in Bellarmine’s system. “It is not surprising that Scott Davenport and his staff saw what he could bring to their program. Aspects of Bellarmine’s style of play and culture are hallmarks that I think all programs should emulate. In fact, we try to emulate them here. We are all so excited to know that AJ is going to be playing for a first class program with first class coaches such as Scott Davenport , Doug Davenport , Beau Braden and Al Davis . As far as AJ has come as a player, they will take him even further, and AJ Lux will be a favorite of Knight Nation in the very near future.”

Whitaker, who has been a member of the Murray High School varsity team since seventh grade, has already piled up 1,800 points in his career. This past season he averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game to help lead the Tigers to a First Region title and a solid run in the state tournament. He also caught the eyes of coaches around the region as they named him the 2022 Paducah Sun All Purchase Player of the Year.

Also an Honor student who sports a grade point average above 4.0, Whitaker listed Bellarmine’s dedicated Faculty as well as the coaching staff and team for Casting his lot with the Knights. “I chose Bellarmine University because of the success and experience of the coaching staff and team,” he said. “The benefits and opportunities of being a Bellarmine student-athlete are intriguing and exciting to me. I am a very dedicated player and teammate. I feel the high goals that I set for myself fit perfectly with the drive and passion of the Bellarmine Basketball program . The Bellarmine coaches and players will help me grow as a person both on and off the court. I am also impressed with the Bellarmine Faculty and their commitment to mentoring student athletes for life after basketball.”

Murray High School Head Coach Dior Curtis said Whitaker’s intelligence and hard-working attitude make him a good fit for the Knights.

“Grant Whitaker as a basketball player is a Joy to coach,” Curtis said. “Grant’s basketball IQ and his work ethic set him Apart from everyone else. He is a high-character person and a great Ambassador for our community and his family. Bellarmine is a great fit for Grant and the coaching staff will push him to become an even better player and person. We are excited Grant is signing with Bellarmine to continue his education and basketball career.”