Bell, Semmle Earn Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Weekly Honors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 11 Marshall University men’s soccer team swept the Weekly Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Week Awards as freshman forward Matthew Bell was named Offensive and Graduate student goalkeeper Oliver Semmle was named defensive player of the week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office.

Bell recorded the first multi-goal performance of his career in the Herd’s 2-1 defeat of the No. 2 Pitt Panthers on Friday. The Kingston, Jamaica, native tallied his first goal of the night after he cut into the penalty box on a pass form Adam Aoumaich and his shot bounced in off the right post in the 15th minute. Bell tallied the eventual game-winning goal in the 27th minute on another pass from Aoumaich as he slotted the ball past the keeper.

Semmle came up big in the defeat of the Panthers with five saves. The German goalkeeper made a pair in the first half and three in the second half. However, he made two key saves in the final 11 minutes to preserve the 2-1 defeat over No. 2 Pitt.

Marshall is back in action on Wednesday when he heads to Cleveland State. First kick is scheduled for 7 pm in Cleveland.

