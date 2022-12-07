Believe Bar pop-up lassos Popularity of soccer at Open Concept in the Grove

Open Concept in the Grove neighborhood has opened a new concept.

The basic format remains: Patrons pay one price to drink all they want. The twist: The space has been overhauled as Believe Bar, a soccer-themed pop-up that leans into the sport’s popularity.

The World Cup runs through Dec. 18, and our Hometown Major League Soccer team, St. Louis City SC, begins play next year at CityPark in downtown west.

Believe Bar also includes many References to “Ted Lasso,” the acclaimed Apple TV+ series that stars Jason Sudeikis as an American college football Coach who is hired to take over AFC Richmond, a fictional English soccer team.

“We wanted to add our pizazz to that — embrace and welcome more soccer fans,” says general manager Wil Robinson.

As part of the design, the 1,500-square-foot main room of Open Concept has been transformed into a Locker room that Nods to “Ted Lasso,” including lockers marked with characters’ names and numbers.

Outside, the 3,000-square-foot patio has become a mini soccer stadium, complete with turf, a goal and a soccer ball. The space is heated so patrons can enjoy it year-round. Believe Bar runs through April.

“We went all in at the beginning with the name Believe Bar,” Robinson says. “We’re fully taking on the style and look of the show to embrace and welcome more soccer fans.”

“Believe” signs — like the one Ted Lasso hangs above his office door — are placed throughout, along with a #WeAreRichmond banner. World Cup matches will be played on the bar’s six big-screen TVs. Beyond its regular hours, Believe Bar will be open for watch parties during select World Cup matches.

Plans for Believe Bar were revealed on Thanksgiving Day, and Robinson says the reaction has been strong.

“‘Ted Lasso’ fans love that they can actually come and sit in a Locker identical to their favorite character’s on the show, and soccer fans love having a new venue catering to them,” he says. “We’re providing that ambiance where you can watch soccer in a city where it’s fairly new. It’s a well-watched sport here in the city.

“The best phone calls I get are from people out of town asking what hotel is closest to us. I want to expound on being a tourist attraction. We’re bringing new people to the place. That’s definitely one of the main reasons we added the new fixtures.”

Robinson says Open Concept was already diverse, and the pop-up concept adds to the diversity.

Business had been strong before the changes. So if it’s not broken, why fix it?

“You gotta keep people on their toes,” he says. “Why not? It’s already a bar with a different system. We provide something no other bar does — an ‘open’ open bar is how we describe it. But why stay stagnant and stick with that? We owe you guys more.”

Robinson says it was owner Michael Butler’s idea to flip Open Concept.

“We just wanted to do something different,” Robinson says. “We’re still considered a young business, and we want an ever-evolving effect on our customers and those who want to experience nightlife in the Grove. It’s something cool — something different.”

Some food and drink options have changed, such as the addition of scones. A drink called Raspberry Bliss is now known as Raspberry Rebecca, named for the “Ted Lasso” character who owns the team.

The basic pricing structure at Believe Bar, with sessions ranging from four to seven hours:

Beer only • $19 in advance ($25 at the door) for Unlimited beer

Regular drinks • $29 in advance ($40 at the door) for Unlimited beer, wine and cocktails

Premium drinks • $49 in advance ($60 at the door) for Unlimited drinks, shots, beer, wine and cocktails

Nondrinkers • $10 for Unlimited juice, soda and mocktails

As Believe Bar, there’s also more variety in the DJ lineup.

Robinson says it remains to be seen what Open Concept will become in the spring, after Believe Bar runs its course. Summer plans could include collaborating with neighboring businesses for outdoor block parties and music festivals.

Where Believe Bar, 4130 Manchester Avenue • Hours 5 pm-1 am Thursday-Saturday, 5 pm-midnight Sunday • More info 314-356-1286; openconceptstl.com