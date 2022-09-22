Belgium vs Wales live updates: Moore’s goal cuts visitors’ deficit in half in Nations League match

Welcome to our live coverage of today’s UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Wales at the King Baudouin Stadium!

With two games left in this edition of the Nations League, Belgium and Wales are headed in opposite directions. Belgium trails the Netherlands by three points for the top spot as they strive to qualify for the Finals for the second straight time. The Belgians are safe from relegation.

Wales, meanwhile, sit in last place in the group, trailing Poland by three points. If the Welsh cannot match or better Poland’s result against the Netherlands today, they will be assured of relegation.

Team news:

Belgium XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Debast, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, E. Hazard, Batshuayi

Subs: Mignolet, Casteels, Theate, Openda, Mertens, De Ketelaere, Trossard, Onana, Dendoncker, Vanaken, Castagne, Saelemaekers

Wales XI: Hennessey, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Norrington-Davies, Williams, Ampadu, Smith, Johnson, Moore, James

Subs: Ward, King, Gunter, Cabango, Levitt, Roberts, Bale, Morrell, Williams, M. Harris, Thomas, L. Harris

How to watch Belgium vs Wales:

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

In the UK, the match is airing on Premier Sports 1. In the US, the match can be found airing on FS1.

(Photo: Getty Images)