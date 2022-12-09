Belding’s Grace Cooper leads All-County Golf Team

BELDING – When it comes to softball players transitioning to the golf course, Belding Coach Doug Anderson knows it’s not always the smoothest transition on both fields of play.

“I’ve always said as a golf professional, if you play softball and go to golf, you’re going to hit a big left to right shot, typically,” Anderson said. “If you go from golf to softball, the second baseman’s going to love you.”

But Belding senior Grace Cooper has been able to keep her ducks in a row in both sports. She’s continued playing club softball while balancing her time on the links with the Black Knights.

This season, she had the lowest scoring average of the schools in Ionia County with 47 strokes per nine holes, and notched a second consecutive All-OK Silver performance in the conference tournament.

