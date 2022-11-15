Belarusian soccer player proposes to girlfriend after goal, security thinks she’s a pitch invader and shoves her out of the way | This is the Loop

As Shubovich’s girlfriend made her way to the pitch, the painfully oblivious steward in orange sprung into action, shoving her back thinking she was just an ordinary pitch invader. That prompted Shubovich to then shove him and for a brief second things very nearly got very ugly. Thankfully the referee quickly intervened, love triumphed, and everybody went safe, sound, and, in the case of Shubovichs, engaged. Say what you want Belarusian soccer (not to mention the blatant time wasting), but that’s more than most Islanders fans can say.