‘Being Se*y Is About…’: Golf Gorgeous Paige Spiranac Had a Unique Perception Towards Being Maxim’s Se*iest Woman Alive in 2022

Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest social media celebrities coming from a golf background. The golf beauty has made millions of fans through her videos on Instagram and Twitter. Except for her fans, Spiranac has also achieved several other things in life. After becoming Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive last year, Spiranac shared her reaction to it on Twitter. She even spoke about how she wanted to carry forward the Honor like all previous titleholders.

Golf gorgeous Paige Spiranac recently received the Honor of becoming the World’s Sexiest Woman Alive by Maxim in 2022. With over 3.7 million followers, Spiranac has left behind Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelsonand other big names in becoming the most popular golfer on Instagram.

After becoming famous overnight on social media, Spiranac decided to turn the fans’ attention and huge money flow into a professional career for herself. She also got an invitation to the Ladies European Tour event in Dubai soon after becoming famous.

How did Paige Spiranac react to becoming Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive 2022?

The golf star has made millions of dollars from her career as an internet sensation. Her sizzling pictures and golf tutorials receive buckets full of likes from fans. And after receiving the great honor from Maxim last year, Spiranac expressed her true feelings on Twitter.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: SI Swimsuit athlete and professional golfer Paige Spiranac Attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

“I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I (found out) I kept asking them, ‘are you sure?’ because I was truly in disbelief,” she wrote. The 29-year-old also conveyed a unique perspective towards the word ‘se*y’. “To me being se*y is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin,” Spiranac added.

“I’ve always tried to stay true to myself throughout my unconventional path, and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment. Now let’s party.”

Spiranac has achieved a lot of success through her good looks in her career. But she is also often targeted by trolls online. But thankfully, after all her traumatizing experiences, the social media sensation now knows how to handle such people. She is also a part of several organizations that help people deal with bullying and harassment online.

