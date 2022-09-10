Beijing literature works go global

Chen Ning, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of Beijing Author Day on Sept 6, 2022. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Li Hongwen, executive director of China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co Ltd, said that spanning 73 years, the company has accumulated rich international resources, paving the way for the export of Beijing literature works.

As a famous cultural brand, Beijing Author Day has gained increasing attraction and innovation, as well as influence and communication. In the future, China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co Ltd will cooperate with the Federation to introduce more Beijing literature works to the world and make contributions to the international communication and cultural exchange, she added.

This year’s Beijing Author Day also includes a series of other activities, such as Beijing literature’s dialogue with the world, Sinologists recommending Beijing literature, and Beijing Writers reading masterpiece.

Besides, an online Reader’s club will be held, with Beijing Writers communicating face-to-face with Overseas fans. The activity will be broadcast 24 hours simultaneously at home and abroad through platforms such as Tencent Video, Bilibili, Meta and YouTube on Sept 9.

Beijing Author Day, first launched in 2009, is themed on promoting Beijing literature works overseas. Until now, 26 works from 24 Chinese Writers had been successfully signed to be published Overseas cooperating with foreign Publishers and they have been translated into 10 languages ​​and exported to 13 countries.