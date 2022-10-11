Beierman Returns to Nebraska state golf tournament

Boone Central’s Taylor Beierman followed her breakout sophomore season by earning a second consecutive berth in the Nebraska Girls State Golf Tournament Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Oakland Golf Club.

Beierman qualified for and placed 14th in the 2021 state tournament just one year after starting to play the game of golf. At Oakland, she maneuvered a difficult course and the C-2 District field to place second behind Scotus standout Cecilia Arndt, punching her ticket to the 2022 Class C state Championships at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Overall, the Boone Central girls placed fifth in the C-2 competition with a team total of 428. Scotus (382) was the C-2 champion, followed by Oakland-Craig (387), Archbishop Bergan (403), Fullerton (421 ) and Boone.

“It was a tough day out there. Starting out, we had a lot of nerves and the greens were really, really quick,” said Cardinal Coach Amy Ahlers. “It took us a little bit to adjust. That being said, we got better as the day progressed, and that was a huge positive!

“Unfortunately, as a team, we came up just a little short. Endings are never easy, but this group has a lot to be proud of. They made huge leaps and bounds in so many areas. Taylor’s journey isn’t quite over,” Ahlers added. “I’m really looking forward to Monday and Tuesday at Elks. I know happy things are in store!”

Beierman was steady and consistent in the C-2 tournament, carding a 44/44-88 on the challenging course. She was joined in team scoring by teammates Emma Benson (52/50-102), Kaylee Krohn (57/53-110) and Britney Naber (62/66-128). Cassidy Maricle shot 75/64-139.

