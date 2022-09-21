Behrend soccer team leans on strong defense

ERIE, Pa. — The Penn State Behrend men’s soccer team has built a 3-0-3 record with a stingy defense and solid goalkeeping by Sam York, who already has five shutouts on the season. The Lions host Geneva on Sept. 21.

Behrend’s volleyball, golf, cross country, tennis and water polo teams were also in action last week. Below are the scores and highlights:

Men’s soccer

Penn State Behrend 1, Chatham 0

Penn State Behrend 3, Grove City 0

Chris Profaca, a sophomore from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, scored in the 23rd minute against Chatham, netting a one-touch shot on a pass from Johnathan Swann, a sophomore from Allison Park.

Women’s soccer

Penn State Behrend 2, Allegheny 2

Mt. Union 5, Penn State Behrend 4

Lizzie Hoff, a freshman from Moon Township, and Trinity Prestash, a sophomore from Philipsburg, each recorded a goal and an assist against Mt. Union.

Women’s volleyball

Penn State Behrend 3, Nazareth 0

Rochester 3, Penn State Behrend 0

Lasell 3, Penn State Behrend 0

St. John Fisher 3, Penn State Behrend 0

Allegheny 3, Penn State Berhend 0

Hannah Phillips, a junior from Pittsburgh, led the Lions against Rochester with 15 kills. Brooke Joncas, a senior from Corry, added 10 more.

Men’s golf

Phil Pedano, a sophomore from Erie, shot a team-low score of 82 at the Bud Elwell Fall Classic. They tied for 45th place in a field of 67 golfers. The Lions were the only Division III team in the tournament.

Men’s cross country

Second (of five teams) at the Penn State Behrend Invitational

Aidan Domencic, a senior from Cranberry Township, finished the 8K race in 28:07.5. They placed eighth in a field of 51 runners. Kody Klein, a sophomore from North East, finished in 28:20.3, placing ninth.

Women’s cross country

Second (of three teams) at the Penn State Behrend Invitational

Savanna Carr, a senior from Franklin, finished the 6K race in 23:30.1. She placed eighth in a field of 35 runners.

Men’s tennis

Baldwin Wallace 8, Penn State Behrend 1

Ritvik Nadikude, a freshman from Hyderabad, India, and Jonathon Laier, a sophomore from Lansing, Michigan, won at No. 1 doubles. They finished with a score of 8-7.

Women’s tennis

Penn State Behrend 8, Penn State Altoona 1

Alfred 6, Penn State Behrend 2

Penn State Behrend 6, Thiel 3

Erica Jasinski, a senior from Fairview, won a tiebreaker set at No. 1 singles against Penn State Altoona, finishing with scores of 7-5, 6-7 and 10-8. She partnered with Rachel Weber, a senior from Allison Park, to win at No. 1 doubles, with a score of 8-1.

Men’s water polo

Connecticut 10, Penn State Behrend 7

Augustana 15, Penn State Behrend 9

Washington & Jefferson 20, Penn State Behrend 8

Austin 25, Penn State Behrend 7

Goalkeeper Ethan Friedman, a freshman from Valley Center, California, made a season-high 15 saves against Connecticut. Jack Holl, a sophomore from Greenwich, Connecticut, scored three goals.

Scores, updates and video links for Penn State Behrend athletics are posted at psblions.com.