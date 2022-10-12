Behrend soccer team builds three-game win streak

ERIE, Pa. — The Penn State Behrend men’s soccer team recently built a three-game win streak with victories over Houghton, La Roche and Hiram. The team hosts Alfred State on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Behrend’s volleyball, golf, tennis and bowling teams were also in action last week. Here are the scores and highlights:

Men’s soccer

Blake Cooper, a sophomore from Murrysville, scored two goals against Hiram.

Penn State Behrend 2, Houghton 0

Penn State Behrend 6, La Roche 0

Penn State Behrend 3, Hiram 0

Women’s soccer

Penn State Behrend 3, La Roche 0

Women’s volleyball

Brooke Joncas, a senior from Corry, had 24 digs and 15 kills against La Roche. Meg Goodsel, a junior from Corry, added 23 assists.

Penn State Behrend 3, Westminster 0

Case Western 3, Penn State Behrend 0

Penn State Behrend 3, La Roche 1

Penn State Behind 3, Medaille 0

Men’s golf

Eleventh (of 15 teams) at the NCAA DIII Region V Preview Invitational

Ryan Johnson, a senior from Center Hall, led the Lions with a two-day score of 158 at the Region V Preview. They tied for 11th in a field of 94 golfers.

Men’s tennis

Mitchell May, a senior from Erie, and Aidan Piazza, a sophomore from Fairview, lost in a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles.

Allegheny 9, Penn State Behrend 0

Women’s Bowling

Mars McAninch, a freshman from Cincinnati, Ohio, led the Lions with a traditional average of 175 at the two-day Mercyhurst Invitational. She ranked 11th overall.

D’Youville 940, Penn State Behrend 820

Duquesne 1,010, Penn State Behrend 770

D’Youville 898, Penn State Behrend 770

Roberts Wesleyan 1.198, Penn State Behrend 1.116

Penn State Behrend 614, Hilbert 498

Penn State Behrend 839, Hilbert 564

Medaille 836, Penn State Behrend 747

Penn State Behrend 865, Mercyhurst 845

Penn State Behrend 884, Roberts Wesleyan 834

