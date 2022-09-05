Behind UConn Women’s basketball freshman Inês Bettencourt’s late commitment: ‘I couldn’t refuse it’
STORRS — Inês Bettencourt was supposed to be starting her freshman year at Northwest Florida State College on Aug. 17.
The Portuguese point guard had finished all her needed paperwork and visa documentation in advance of joining the Fraiders’ program — part of an Athletic department with just four sports (men’s and Women’s basketball, softball and baseball). In 2019, the junior college had an undergraduate population of about 5,000.