Behind the Seams: Miami Mashup Vol. 2

Talking with HEAT designers about their thought process behind some of the amazing merch in the latest Mashup collection.

Roxy | Graphic Designer

DESIGNED THE: Court Culture X Loungefly Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Mini Backpack

“For this backpack, I initially came up with a variety of concepts, exploring different colorways and layouts. The difficult part about doing that is that I loved every single idea, but you can’t produce them all! In the end, the assorted HEAT letter pattern on black was chosen. My inspiration for this backpack really stems from the Mashup logo itself. I wanted to contrast the fun letter pattern by adding a tonal Miami mark on the front zipper pouch. It felt like a nice, subtle touch. Less really is more. Truly, this was all about creating a backpack that captures the Essence of Mashup…with a dash of coolness.” – Roxy



Court Culture X Loungefly Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Mini Backpack $85.00

Joanna | Graphic Designer

DESIGNED THE: Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Vintage Fuego Black Crop

“I wanted to bring back the ‘Fuegito’ character from our original Mashup campaign but of course in our core look. For the font, I was inspired by Collegiate varsity letters, so I went with Miami text across the chest accompanied by a vintage execution. The design comes to life on a crop top that can be worn year-round.” – Joanna



Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Vintage Fuego Black Crop $28.00

Kaley | Jr. Graphic Designer

DESIGNED THE: Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Scribble Unisex Tee

“Since this was Mashup Vol. 2, I wanted to push the boundaries and do something more artistic that isn’t normally seen in a lot of our normal merch. I hand-wrote “HEAT” in different ways in our Mashup colors to create a unique large back graphic. I also tied in the hand drawn element to the front graphic by adding the corresponding colors around the Miami mark. I hope our fans can wear this as an effortlessly cool piece of wearable art that also reps our very cool Mashup look.” – Kaley



Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Scribble Unisex Tee $35.00

Jose | Graphic Designer / Apparel Lead

DESIGNED THE: Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Floral Button Down

“Showcasing another Tropical flower made sense given the chaotic nature of Mashup! Adding different colors along with a checkered pattern seemed to finish off this design.” – Jose



Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Floral Button Down $80.00

Manny | Creative Director

DESIGNED THE: Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Basketball Town Men’s Tee

“The Basketball Town tee was part of our Inaugural collection. It was overdue for an update. A reimagined classic, all mashed up!” – Manny



Court Culture Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Basketball Town Men's Tee $32.00