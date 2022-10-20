Behind the Scenes from SEC Basketball Media Days

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — For the first time since 2019, the Southeastern Conference held in-person media days before the 2022-23 basketball season.

The event, titled SEC Tipoff ’23, was held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Ala. from Oct. 18-19. The first day served as the primary media day for the Women’s basketball teams in the league, while the second day featured the men’s teams.

All 14 SEC schools participated, with each sending their head coach and two student-athlete representatives. Head coaches spoke to the media in the main media room in a press conference setting with a moderator, while players had unmoderated breakout sessions on the side of the room.

