Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Hawks (11/5/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in State Farm Arena between New Orleans and Atlanta (6:30 pm Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

15.3, 8.3: Larry Nance Jr. scoring and rebounding average in the past three games, respectively. The 29-year-old comes off the bench each night for New Orleans, but over the past week he’s generated starter-like statistics, despite a relatively modest amount of minutes. Nance is shooting 76 percent from the field during that timeframe, providing elite efficiency by making 22 of 29 shots. The second-year Pelicans forward/center has also been a plus-minus machine in matchups vs. the Clippers, Lakers and Warriors, totaling a plus-48. That means New Orleans has been outscored by 21 points when he’s not on the floor since last weekend. Nance has led the Pelicans over the last three games in total rebounds (25) and steals (five, tied with Naji Marshall) despite being fifth in minutes (83). He’s fourth in assists (nine).

33: Times Brandon Ingram has registered a 25-5-5 game for New Orleans over his four seasons in the Crescent City, the second-highest tally in team history, according to Bally Sports New Orleans. Only Chris Paul’s 55 instances (over six seasons) rank higher on the franchise list. After being sidelined from games by a concussion for 12 days, Ingram notched a 26-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance Friday against Golden State, contributing in a variety of ways (he also blocked two shots). Dating back to the All-Star break of last season, the Pelicans have won 11 of the last 14 regular season games in which Ingram has played – and one of the three losses was a one-point defeat Oct. 23 vs. Utah in which he only logged 11 minutes.

10: Ranking among the 30 NBA teams for both New Orleans’ defense and Atlanta’s offense, making it an interesting watch when the Hawks have the ball Saturday. Atlanta has been an excellent playmaking team early in the 2022-23 season, ranking second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.13), which is also an offensive-end strength for New Orleans (1.92, fifth). Both of Atlanta’s starting guards are in the top 10 in assists, with Trae Young third at 9.4 apg, behind only Phoenix’s Chris Paul (11.0) and Philadelphia’s James Harden (10.0). New Orleans guard CJ McCollum is tied for 17th in the stat at 7.0.

Previous Game Starting Lineups

NEW ORLEANS (5-3)

Friday win vs. Golden State

CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 3-1, with other wins over Brooklyn and Charlotte, along with a loss to Utah, although Jones, Ingram and Williamson all sustained injuries during the Jazz defeat that caused them to miss subsequent games. … New Orleans is 3-2 on the road, the Western Conference’s fourth-best mark in away games, behind Portland (3-0), San Antonio (3-1) and the Clippers (4-2).

ATLANTA (5-3)

Wednesday win at New York

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Notes: This group is 5-3, the rare lineup to start every game for an NBA team through the first three weeks of the regular season. … Off the bench, the Hawks who’ve logged the most minutes are Onyeka Okongwu (19.9 per game) and siblings Justin Holiday (19.4) and Aaron Holiday (18.6). … Atlanta is 2-1 at home, tied with Charlotte for the fewest home tilts among Eastern Conference squads.

MORE ‘PICK-SIXES’

New Orleans would love to see more of the opportunistic defense it displayed Friday, when it converted 23 Golden State turnovers into 36 points. The 36 points off turnovers tied a New Orleans franchise record (done three times, via Bally Sports NOLA).

BACKCOURT BIRDS

Due to Golden State load management, New Orleans avoided having to deal with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on Friday, but it’s doubtful any such luck is forthcoming Saturday, when the opponent will feature another Talented guard duo. Just eight games into their new partnership, Young and Murray form one of the NBA’s premier backcourts.