Behind the Numbers: Bulls at Pelicans (11/16/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Chicago and New Orleans (7 pm Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

+20.1: Net rating for New Orleans when CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado are on the floor together, the team’s second-best two-man lineup this season (minimum 100 minutes played). McCollum wondered Aloud recently what the statistics are when he shares the court with Alvarado, because McCollum’s Instincts told him that those numbers were very good. The 10-year NBA Veteran is correct on that front – New Orleans has scored 113.6 points per 100 possessions when that backcourt duo joins forces, while allowing only 93.5 per 100 (in 147 minutes). The only two-man combination that has produced a better result statistically so far is McCollum and Larry Nance Jr., who arrived in the Crescent City in February via the same trade with Portland. The former Trail Blazers are a plus-25.2 in 187 minutes. “Having those two as change-of-pace guards is invaluable to us,” Nance said of the pairing of McCollum and Alvarado. McCollum has played the entire fourth quarter of recent wins over Houston and Memphis, while Alvarado played all of Tuesday’s final period, as well as 11:49 against the Rockets (an ejection took away the other 11 seconds).

18, 38: New Orleans season Highs Tuesday vs. Memphis in three-pointers made and attempted, respectively. Aided greatly by McCollum shooting 7/13 from beyond the arc – his best individual night of 2022-23 – the Pelicans outscored the Grizzlies by 27 points in that category, as the visitors went 9/35. As a result, New Orleans is now ranked seventh among the 30 NBA teams in three-point percentage (37.5), although the Pelicans are still just No. 24 in makes per game (10.7) and No. 29 in attempts per game (28.6). NOLA’s five best three-point percentage games this season have all been victories (Memphis, at Brooklyn, Dallas, at LA Clippers, Golden State), which probably shouldn’t be overly surprising considering the Pels often win several other key categories, including points in the paint. Among all qualified players, Brandon Ingram is tied for fourth in three-point percentage (50.0), while Alvarado (No. 44 at 40.8) and Trey Murphy (No. 50 at 40.3) also rank among the top 50.

26: Dyson Daniels ranks among all NBA Rookies in total minutes logged (64). Coincidentally, 39 of those minutes have come during the Pelicans’ pair of TNT broadcasts (career-high 22 vs. Dallas on Oct. 25, then 17 last night vs. Memphis). When New Orleans hasn’t been on national TV, the No. 8 overall draft pick has had to remain patient in waiting for his opportunity, but he’s provided many encouraging moments, including grabbing nine rebounds against the Grizzlies and swatting a Ja Morant shot along the baseline. “Dyson was huge today,” Nance said of the 19-year-old’s impact. “That’s how you find minutes in this league. When you get your chance, you’ve got to answer the call to whatever the team needs, and Dyson did that perfectly. He earned himself some minutes tonight… there are a lot of teams in the league he’d be playing huge, regular minutes for.”

Previous Game Starting Lineups

CHICAGO (6-8)

Sunday loss vs. Denver

Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Notes: This group is 5-4, while two other combinations are 1-3 (with Alex Caruso instead of LaVine at one guard spot) and 0-1 (Caruso instead of Dosunmu at point guard). Four Bulls have started at least 13 times, but their backcourt has been hampered by a season-long injury to Lonzo Ball, while instant-offense Gunner Coby White has appeared in just seven of 14 games. Ball and White are both listed as out for Wednesday’s game.

NEW ORLEANS (8-6)

Tuesday win vs. Memphis

CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-0, allowing the Pelicans to improve to 3-0 in Southwest Division games. The team’s planned starting five has gone 5-4. Zion Williamson (ankle/foot) was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s Matchup against the Grizzlies but did not play; NBA teams are required by rule to submit their injury report prior to 1 pm local time on the second day of back-to-backs. Check Pelicans.com this afternoon for an update.

BULLISH ON THE BOARDS

New Orleans would be happy to see a repeat of what took place in the paint seven days ago in the United Center, where the Pelicans beat the Bulls soundly in the rebounding category, 50-35. It was 13-6 in Offensive boards, led by four from Williamson and three by Valanciunas.

CLOSING TIME

Speaking of things the Pelicans would love to continue, they’ve won the fourth quarter of their recent home wins over Houston and Memphis by a combined tally of 57-34. Going back to last week, Ingram piled up 16 fourth-quarter points to spark NOLA’s 36-29 period at Chicago, allowing the Pelicans to come from behind and topple the Bulls.