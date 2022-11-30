Behind the Bearcats: Mya Jackson, Senior Women’s Basketball

Nate Jarrett Assistant Director, Communications & Strategic Brand Engagement

Cincinnati Athletics features more than 400 student-athletes who are doing incredible things on and off the field. Some will go pro in sports, while some will go on to do great things in business, medicine or other professional fields. All will be Bearcats for life. These are their stories.

Cincinnati Women’s basketball senior guard Mya Jackson Returns home to lead the Bearcats after playing the last three seasons at Seton Hall. The Wilmington, Ohio native has credited the seamless transition to her relationship with the head coach Michelle Clark-Heard and the family atmosphere of her teammates and staff.

On the court, she has made an instant impact in the first quarter of the season. Jackson leads the team in scoring and assists with 14.9 points and 3.9 assists per game and has finished in double figures in all seven contests. The senior has started every game and has played an average of 37.1 minutes, which ranks first in the conference and 21st in the nation.

Learn more about Mya Jackson below!

Why did you choose Cincinnati?

“I chose Cincinnati because I had a really good relationship with Coach Clark-Heard and she recruited me really well in high school. My recruitment was honestly down to either Cincinnati or Seton Hall because of the relationship we built. When I entered the transfer Portal , they were one of the first schools that reached out and I knew that it was a special place to be. I felt the family atmosphere here from day one and I knew that we were building something special here.”

Who or what got you started in basketball?

“I got started in basketball because of my dad. It was all from my dad because the first sport I played was soccer. I was okay at it, but I wanted to do something else so he really got me invested in basketball. We used to be out in the yard, working out dribbling and doing different drills. He really started my love for the game.”

Who is someone you model your game off of and why?

“I watch a lot of Chris Paul. I think that’s how I developed my mid-range jumper. I liked how he facilitates and is aggressive on offense, while also playing really great defense. He is somebody that I watch a lot. On the Women’s side, I watch a lot of Jewell Loyd and Maya Moore, those are some of my role models in the game.”

What are you and the team’s goals for this season?

“We want to be able to play free in order to start stacking some wins together and get ready for conference play. We are in a really great and tough conference, so we just want to continue to work towards the best version of ourselves to win as many games as possible and be at our best.”

What are your career goals?

“I want to be a college basketball coach. That one is really big for me because I have been around such great coaches throughout my career and my dad is a coach. I love being around the game and I want to help young women be able to continue to grow as people as well.”

What advice would you give an up-and-coming player who wants to play college basketball?

“I would say work hard and believe in yourself. It is important to have fun, but also be coachable and depend on the support system around you. You don’t have to do it all alone. I would say that the biggest thing is to make sure that you continue to believe in yourself and stay confident in your abilities.”

What is your favorite hobby outside of basketball?

“We don’t have much time outside of basketball, but I like to watch different movies and TV shows.”

What is your favorite movie?

“I am a huge movie nerd. I don’t have a favorite movie, but my favorite series is Harry Potter. I love Harry Potter because when I was a kid, I enjoyed the Magical aspect of it. I thought it was really cool .”

Who is the Funniest on the team?

“The funniest player on the team is Caitlyn Wilson . She is hilarious.”

Who has the best style on the team?

“The best style on the team is either Braylyn Milton or Dais’ And Trotter .”

What is the best part of being closer to home?

“I get to see my family a lot more throughout the season and get to spend more time around them. They get to come to the home games and are a big support system. The ability to have them here and even be able to give them a hug and tell them how much I love them more often has been really special for me.”