Behind the Bearcat: Paola Rosario, Junior, Women’s Golf

Cincinnati Women’s golf student-athlete Paola Rosario brings a wealth of international playing experience to the Bearcats’ roster. The junior has represented Puerto Rico at numerous international tournaments, including the World Amateur Championships this past summer in Paris.

She is off to a strong start to her Bearcat career after transferring from Shorter University. She was Cincinnati’s top performer at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational where she finished tied for 24th with a score of 219 (+6). She shot a season-low 70 in the second round.

Learn more about Rosario below!

How did you first get involved in international competition?

“I’ve wanted to play for the Puerto Rican National Team and represent my heritage for a very long time. I finally got the chance to represent Puerto Rico after playing in a tournament on the island.”

How does it feel to represent Puerto Rico on an international scale?

“It is a great Honor to represent an island that makes me who I am. It has given me amazing opportunities to travel to countries all over the world. I’ve also had the opportunity to play in tournaments with some of the best Golfers of this generation.”

You recently competed for Puerto Rico at the World Amateur Team Championships. Can you talk about that experience?

“The experience was unbelievable! This year, the tournament was held in Paris, France. We played at two of the most prestigious golf courses in Paris. One of the courses is going to host the upcoming Olympics, which is so crazy. It’s exciting to think about playing at a course that pros are going to be playing at in a few years. I met so many amazing Golfers and ate some exotic food. Getting to learn and experience a different culture and atmosphere was something I will cherish for years to come.”

What is your favorite country that you’ve traveled to for golf?

“I might be a little bias, but my favorite has to be Puerto Rico. It’s what started my experience with the Puerto Rican National Team. Along with the fact that going to the island means I get the chance to see my friends and family! “

The 2022-23 season kicked off at home with the Jennifer Duke Invitational. How did it feel opening up the season on your home course and in front of family and friends?

“It felt surreal being able to experience my first tournament at Cincinnati with the whole team. My parents drove up from Florida and it was great to see them after not being home for a couple of weeks. It was also great to see a lot of our Faculty members out supporting the team. It was a great welcome to the Cincinnati experience.”

Why did you choose UC?

“I chose UC because the Women’s golf team was very welcoming during my decision process. The support from the Athletic department and its student-athletes was comforting. It made my decision that much easier.”

What are your goals for this season?

“I believe we as a team want to show growth from past years. We are more than capable of winning a tournament this season. For me, I would love to win a tournament and maintain a good scoring average.”

What are your career goals?

“My career goals are not set in stone yet, but I would like to pursue a career in golf. Playing professional golf would be a dream come true. Having the opportunity to travel the world and play the sport I love sounds pretty great to me .”

What’s your major and why did you pick it?

“I am a Biochemistry major. I picked it because I’ve always loved science. Growing up, it made sense to me. After Pursuing a professional golf career, I would love to go into the medical field.”

How did you start playing golf?

“I used to play soccer growing up, so I have always been very competitive. My parents started to see if I was interested in any other sports and golf piqued my interest. I started focusing on golf in middle school and have been playing ever since .”

Who is your role model?

“My role model is my mom. She is the definition of a strong woman and has always taught me how to be independent. She is always so positive and supportive. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

“I would choose Jennifer Lopez. I grew up watching her movies and listening to her music. It’s always been a dream of mine to meet her.”

Who is your favorite golfer?

“My favorite golfer is Tiger Woods. I grew up watching him play and everything he has done for the game is amazing.”

What makes UC great?

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before. The people at UC are so supportive of athletics. The city has its own culture. There is so much diversity in the people and food. The campus is also so unique; there’s so much to love.”

Who is the Funniest on the team?