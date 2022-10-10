Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick’s Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts

It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup Rookie quarterback.

The New England Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions, who entered the week with the most explosive offense in the NFL, 29-0, with fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe making his first career start.

“Bailey made a lot of good decisions, was accurate with the ball,” Belichick said after the win, via the official transcript. “Thought he showed some poise there at some pressure situations where he got out of it and found an open receiver, made good decisions.”

Belichick and his staff had a good plan for the Rookie and could stick with it after generating a big lead with a smothering defense. Zappe finished 17-of-21 passing (81 percent) for 188 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 100.0 passer rating.

Zappe became the first Rookie drafted in the fourth round or later to win his first career start in the first five weeks of a season since 2001 — the last late-round QB to win an early-season debut start was Carolina’s Chris Weinke in Week 1, 2001. The previous four such QBs all lost their debut start (including the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and the Bears’ Kyle Orton in Week 1 of the 2016 and 2005 seasons, respectively).

Winning with a rookie backup is becoming old hat for Belichick.

Zappe is the fifth QB drafted outside the first round to make his first NFL start for the Patriots in the Belichick era. All five won their debut start.

Bailey Zappe: Week 5, 2022, W, 29-0 vs. DET

Jacoby Brissett: Week 3, 2016, W, 27-0 vs. HOU

Jimmy Garoppolo: Week 1, 2016, W, 23-21 at ARI

Matt Cassel: Week 2, 2008, W, 19-10 at NYJ

Tom Brady: Week 3, 2001, W, 44-13 vs. IND

Non-first-round QBs for all other teams are 30-80 (.270 win percentage) in that span.

Zappe became one of two QBs with an 80-plus completion percentage, 100-plus passer rating and one or fewer INTs on 20-plus pass attempts in his first career start in the last 20 seasons. The other? Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, 2008

From Belichick to teammates, each quote raved about the rookie’s control of the offense in his first start.

“He did a great job. Had a lot of control,” tight end Hunter Henry said. “Great job in the huddle, poised. We knew that going into the game, I mean, he did a great job. He did that last week and was able to control the game really well.”

With an uncertain timeline on Mac Jones’ ankle injury, the Pats have proven in the last two weeks that they can compete with a fourth-round rookie under center. While not every team will sport a woeful defense like Detroit, Week 6 brings a trip to Cleveland, where the Browns haven’t exactly been playing solid D of late, either.