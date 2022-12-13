Beginner Tips For Soccer Story

Soccer Story tells the tale of a fictional world where soccer has been completely banned. A Magical soccer ball arrives to select the player as the Savior of Soccer. Thus begins the quest to bring soccer back to the masses and reignite the fascination and imagination of a world devoid of balls.





There are many different and unique ways to use the soccer ball, as players will find out. While the main storyline tells a great tale and teaches the player what to do, some gamers may still struggle a bit to figure out some of the mechanics and how to use them. These starter tips will help all new players to be prepared and in optimal condition to kick off the story in the best possible way.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

6/6 Keep A Close Eye On The Map

Since there are plenty of areas to explore, Secrets to find and coins to locate, it helps to keep track of where the player has already been. While not as vast as many game maps, the Soccer Story map helps to show areas already explored as well as areas that have not been reached yet.

As well as a visual indication of where the character is and where they have been, there are stats that show how many collectibles are remaining in each area. This helps players see where they should spend more effort searching. Check the map frequently to make sure nothing is missed.

5/6 Speak To Everyone

Many of the NPCs (Non Player Characters) in the game are great sources of income and rewards. Although the player can’t beat them up, speaking to them will frequently result in a small side-quest or extra objective. These vary in difficulty and scope, but are generally achievable without much stress.

RELATED: Soccer Games On Roblox

Upon completing the task given, the NPC will reward the player in a number of different ways, such as with items, upgrades, or coins. These can help to boost needed stats and skills that unlock further areas of the game. So even when not feeling particularly talkative, always have a little chat with in-game characters. They may hold precisely what players need to upgrade or move forward.

4/6 Find All The Coins In Each Area

Like in FIFA 23, the value of coins should not be underestimated. While some may view them as an optional collectible, they are much more valuable. Coins can be used for upgrades, which directly affects how powerful the character and their subsequent team will become.

RELATED: Great New Indie Releases On Steam (November 2022)

There are many coins in each area. Some are quite obvious, and can be obtained by hitting golden targets. But others are hidden, and will take careful observation to locate. Some are gained by shooting through invisible goals, with small golden statues nearby to give players a hint. Other coins are gained by sliding on the ground in areas which have little graphical shimmers or sparkles. Check the map to see a summary of how many coins are left to collect in each area.

3/6 Don’t Get Frustrated

Soccer Story is not a completely linear experience. Many times, players will be confronted with a challenge which seems too difficult. Sometimes it literally is too difficult at that point in the game. But rather than stubbornly keep trying to complete a challenge over and over again and getting frustrated, just move on for now.

Keep moving forward, complete other challenges, get more coins, upgrade abilities and come back to the difficult challenge at a later point. Many of these seemingly Tricky challenges can be completed much more easily when returning a bit later in the game with an upgraded character. So if the task seems too tricky, leave it and come back later.

2/6 Upgrade The Main Character

As may have been made obvious from previous tips, the character starts with only basic skills and abilities. Stats such as speed, shooting, energy and strength become essential as the game progresses. These can be used not only to complete challenges and side-quests in the story mode, but also to help gameplay during the actual soccer matches when these are introduced.

RELATED: November’s Best New Releases On Steam

Characters can be upgraded by obtaining medals. Players can gain medals by completing certain side-quests and challenges, while coins can be harvested by searching around many of the game areas. Upgrades should be purchased as soon as possible to enable smooth progress through the game.

1/6 Upgrade Teammates Wisely

Later on, as well as the main character, players can also upgrade the teammates that they manage, when these are unlocked. Each of these players can have their skills and abilities upgraded to improve performance. This is a vital step to ensure they are actually useful during matches, rather than just shuffling around picking their noses and playing on their phones.

It can be tempting to spread upgrade points equally across all players, but that can make things more difficult. Instead, focus on the players that really need to play well. The first player to upgrade should be the goalkeeper, to ensure the opposition don’t dominate with lots of easy goals from far away. The next step is to boost the striker, starting with speed and then shooting ability. AI Defenders are frustratingly good at tackling, so a Speedy striker needs to Dodge around and then outrun them to shoot. The Defenders can be boosted when all other players are upgraded. This will help face opponents in the optimal way.

MORE: Metacritic’s Top Soccer Games That Aren’t FIFA