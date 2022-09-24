Beginner Tips For NBA 2K23’s MyTeam

NBA 2K23 is here with all new mechanics, a revamped and refined My City to play in, the Jordan Challenge mode, and so much more. Indeed, this annual franchise has hit all-time heights with this year’s addition. NBA 2K is known as one of the most complete packages for sports fans, almost spoiling basketball lovers with its depth and choice of modes to play.





NBA 2K23 celebrates the only player who was known worldwide as Number 23 to even non-sporting fans back in the 1990s: Michael Jordan. Jordan is a big focus in this iteration, having a whole mode dedicated to his famous career. The Jordan Challenge mode is only one of the new additions to the game that takes it above and beyond previous versions. With these extra features comes an extra sized installation. Coming back hot is the My Team mode, with changes for both newcomers and veterans to get to grips with.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

6 Rematch Anytime

In past years’ versions of My Team mode, each player’s card was assigned with a contracted game count. This count went down with every match played, regardless of how useful the player was or if the match got completed. NBA 2K23 shakes things up a lot in the contract department.

There are no player contracts for cards in NBA 2K23. Yes, that is correct, no contracts. Got a favored player but ran low in contracts on previous years’ 2K? Not a problem in NBA2K23. This comes in very beneficial when playing in the offline modes. If the game isn’t going how it should, simply restart to try again. No punishment will come as no contracts are counting down to 0, so play on and hit rematch to make things right.

5 Offline Practice

Many players heading into My Team for the first time may be Confused at first. From a newcomer’s perspective, the mode appears to be an online-only mode where players compete for bragging rights and points. While this is part of the mode, players don’t even need to touch online competition to have a good time.

RELATED: NBA 2K23: The Best Centers In The Game

Offline modes are available for every part of My Team, be it a triple threat, freestyle or even clutch time. This is the recommended way to play My Team for beginners. Even try out the My Career option before starting My Team. Players online tend to be ruthless and may have spent a pretty penny on the pack market, making it no fun for new players to compete against. Head to the single-player menu and hone those skills and get a feel for the players before even considering the Multiplayer menu.

4 Jordan Challenge

Michael Jordan isn’t the only player to have worn the number 23, but he sure is the most known for doing so. NBA 2K23 dedicates an entire mode to the man and his career, the Jordan Challenge sees through his iconic career from his college days to the 1998 NBA finals.

While this may seem like it has nothing to do with My Team mode, finishing the legendary player’s career will benefit those looking to improve their squad. Collect 40 stars along the way to the 98 Finals and unlock 3 boosts for My Team squads. The unlocks are a Jordan Coach Card, Jordan FA Card and a 95-97 Bulls Alt Jersey, all perfect for strengthening a My Team lineup.

3 Exhibition Mission

A new addition to the already huge selection of modes in My Team is the Exhibition Mode. This mode allows players to send away parts of their team to play games overseas and earn rewards. The best part of this mode is that it is all automated. Head over to the My Team menu next to Auctions where players can bid on super rare cards, and select Exhibitions. Once here, there will be different options, each with its requirements.

RELATED: NBA 2K23: The Best Power Forwards In The Game

One may ask to send three players from the Kings to training camp to get them in shape, or send any three players for house shopping in Beverly Hills. Once the players have been chosen they get sent off and a timer appears. When the time is up, simply return to Exhibitions and claim the rewards. Be aware any players sent cannot be used in lineups until the timer is over, so be careful when selecting the players to send.

2 Locker Codes

A staple to My Team mode, Locker codes once again return to NBA 2K23. New players may be unaware of what Locker codes are, where to get them, and what they do. Locker codes are effectively free DLC codes from 2K that players can redeem for in-game items and rewards.

The most frequent place 2K distributes Locker codes is via their social media pages, so be sure to follow them and check Weekly for a new code. Once a new code is released, head to the Home menu in My Team mode and go to My Team Community Hub. In the Community Hub, there is an option for Locker codes; selecting this will ask for the code to be input. Even the rarest cards in NBA 2K23 may be in one of these codes. When the code is redeemed, the Rewards will become available and best of all, they are free.

1 Seasonal Goals

Most gamers will be familiar with the concept of a season pass, especially if they have played Fortnite. Season passes give the players objectives and challenges to work towards and over the year new passes replace old ones with newer rewards and missions. In NBA 2K, the season passes do not cost monthly like other titles, so have no worries when choosing this in the My Team menu.

RELATED: NBA 2K23: The Best Point Guards In The Game

On the home tab, the current season is listed in the top left, along with the top prize for the season and how much XP is required for the next reward. Open up the season tab to see how long is left in the season and which goals are upcoming. There are normally 40 levels to obtain, with each level having a different reward. Usually, the last reward is worth getting as it comes in the form of a rare player or card to add to lineups. As this mode is free, it is highly recommended to check out and work through it to receive free packs, special player cards and much more.

MORE: NBA 2K23: The Best Small Forwards In The Game