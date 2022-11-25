Before the end of the European Women’s Handball Championship, a promotional event with Tina Maze

At the event, Tina Maze and SKB Banka executive director Anita Stojčevska and sports Coach and teacher From Milan presented their views on professional sport, corporate support for sport and sport pedagogy to foreign and Slovenian reporters, supporters from the business sector, coaching staff of foreign handball teams and the leadership of the European Handball Federation. Tina Maze spoke about her Sporting career, the beginnings and highlights at competitions. In addition to professional sports, SKB Banka also generously supports physical activity of its employees who, owing to a healthy lifestyle, are more successful and healthy also at work, noted Anita Stojčevska. Milan Hosta of the Ljubljana Faculty of Sport pointed out that the first years of a child’s life are very important for a healthy lifestyle, where Slovenia is a world leader in terms of organization.

The event was also addressed by the Minister of Education, Science and Sport Igor Papičdirector of the Government Communication Office Petra Bezjak Cirman and president of the Handball Federation of Slovenia Franjo Bobinac. They all noted that Slovenia is a land of top-level achievements in sport, which is generously supported by both the state and businesses.

