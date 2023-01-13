Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week Three

Campus gears up for Week Three, featuring stand-up Comedy from Michael Longfellow of Saturday Night Live, Hop films, workshops and a reading from a Harvard University English Professor.

by Riley Hawkins |





Friday, Jan. 13

The Hood Museum of Art is offering a study break Maker Drop-In — a self-guided crafting activity — from 4-7 pm All materials will be provided, and the event is open to all ages and experience levels.

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will present “The Banshees of Inisherin” in the Loew Auditorium at 7 pm The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, features Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in a black Comedy set on an island off the coast of Ireland, as their characters Pádraic Súilleabháin and Colm Doherty Traverse friendship and personal histories. Tickets are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for other attendees.

Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Longfellow is performing at Collis Common Ground at 9 pm before continuing his tour across the country. Longfellow joined Saturday Night Live as a Featured player this season. They previously performed at the “Netflix is ​​a Joke” festival.

Saturday, Jan. 14

On Saturday, The Hopkins Center will present the Met Opera in HD: “Fedora.” The lead role, performed by soprano Sonya Yoncheva, is that of a Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer. The show, set in St. Petersburg, Paris and a villa in the Swiss Alps, will begin at 1 pm Tickets are $10 for Dartmouth students and $22 for other attendees.

At 7 pm, The Hopkins Center will screen Scottish director Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” in the Loew Auditorium. The story, inspired by Wells’ Memories and relationship with her father, follows Divorced father Calum, played by Paul Mescal, and his daughter Sophie, played by Francesca Corio. Tickets are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for other attendees.

Spare Rib Magazine is hosting a “Sip and Flip” in One Wheelock from 6-8 pm The event celebrates the release of their winter edition, “Devotion,” which compiles the work of 30 different student contributors.

Sunday, Jan. 15

At 4 pm, the Hopkins Center will screen “Call Jane” in Loew Auditorium. The film, set in 1960s Chicago stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku, who play three women working to seek change and provide access to abortion in pre Roe v. Wade America. Tickets are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for other attendees.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

In lieu of a traditional audition, a required ensemble workshop will be held by MainStage Production for those hoping to take part in this winter’s Theater Main Stage production, “And Thus They Began: A Decameron,” inspired by Boccaccio’s “Decameron.” No previous theater experience is necessary to work on the show. The workshop will be held in Sudikoff 241 from 7-10 pm

Wednesday, Jan. 18

The English and Creative Writing Department is hosting a reading from Zambian Writer and Harvard English Professor Namwali Serpel. Serpel wrote the acclaimed “The Old Drift” and won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Prize for fiction, the Arthur C. Clarke Award for science fiction and the LA Times’ Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction. Serpel will be reading from her second novel, “The Furrows: An Elegy,” followed by a Q&A session and book signing. The event will be held in Sanborn library at 5:30 pm

Friday, Jan. 20

From 12:30-1:30 pm, the Hood Museum is sponsoring the unveiling of John Wilson’s sculpture “Martin Luther King, Jr.” The event will be held in Dartmouth Hall 105 and is free and open to the public. The unveiling will also feature a discussion about the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at Dartmouth.

At 7 pm, the Hopkins Center will present “Till” in the Loew Auditorium. The film, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, follows the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s search for justice for her son, Emmett Till. Starring Danielle Deadwyler, the film delves into Mobley’s grief following the tragedy, as well as her firm resilience in the wake of her son’s murder. The film will be followed by a discussion with Deborah Watts, Emmitt Till’s cousin and the co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. Tickets are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for other attendees.

Saturday, Jan. 21

At 7 pm, the Hopkins Center will present the film “She Said” in the Loew Auditorium. The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as two New York Times Reporters who expose Harvey Weinstein’s decades of abuse. In the film, the story launches the #MeToo movement and works to change the tradition of silence in Hollywood surrounding sexual abuse and assault. Tickets to the film are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for other attendees.