Before the College Football Playoff expands, many questions remain

Greg Sankey swung open the doors and burst into the Circle of Reporters gathered in the lobby of Big Ten Headquarters in Rosemont, Ill. The SEC commissioner took a deep breath inward as if he was seconds away from a major announcement, maybe a breakthrough in negotiations for college football’s expanded Playoff.

“My quote is this!” he bellowed, and then, as he darted toward the door, Sankey smiled and pointed toward CFP executive director Bill Hancock, “Whatever he says!”

The 10 FBS Commissioners and Notre Dame Athletic director Jack Swarbrick met for about 10 hours over two days here. Hancock says the group “made progress” toward the end goal—expanding the College Football Playoff by 2024—but no specifics, answers or details were provided. No final decisions were made (or at least they weren’t made public).

“Earlier is icing on the cake. We’re going to have our cake in 2026,” Hancock says. “Can we ice it now and start earlier? That’s what we’re working on now.”

Commissioners next meet in Dallas on Oct. 20, which some believe is a deadline of sorts to determine whether expansion can happen before the current TV contract expires after the 2025 season. Between now and then, they are expected to hold a bevy of virtual calls with each other as well as on-campus Subcommittee groups.

