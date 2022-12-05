Before Forming the Most Powerful Partnership in Golf, Tiger Woods Irritated His Caddie, Who ‘Wasn’t Jumping Out of His Skin’ After Finding Out the Truth

Tiger Woods is widely known for his sense of humor among all his fans. The golf legend has been playing professional golf for decades now. And there was a time when he was looking for a caddy. But when he approached the right man for the job, what happened next was something the golfer would never forget.

Steve Williams’ hilarious incident with Tiger Woods

Woods has made tons of records in his career including his 15 major wins. The golf legend is no short of opportunities when it comes to choosing the best people for being around him in tournaments.

However, there was a time when Woods had his eyes on Steve Williams to be his caddy. But when the golf ace approached him with the offer over a phone call, things didn’t go quite as expected.

Steve Williams (L) and Tiger Woods

Williams narrated the story in his book “Out Of The Rough” and talked about the funny incident. “On Wednesday the phone rang in my hotel room. ‘It’s Tiger Woods here’…” Williams said. The New Zealander was caddying for Raymond Floyd at the time and wasn’t expecting a call from the golf legend at all. “I had a mate who could imitate Tiger,” they said. “I thought he was pulling my leg so I put the phone down.”

But little did he know that it was the golf legend himself on the other side of the phone. Williams was irritated as it was late at night and he was jet lagged too. “It Rang again and this time I was a bit irritable…I hung up again” they said. “Third time around Tiger is pleading, ‘No it really is Tiger. I’ve parted ways with my caddy and I would like to know if you’d like to come caddy for me’…”

What was Williams’ reaction to the mind-blowing offer from Woods?

Although the golf star called to ask him to be his caddy, Williams didn’t have an exciting reaction to it. “I wasn’t jumping out of my skin about this,” they said. “I said I’d think about it.” And according to his statements, Woods and his Coach Butch Harmon had already asked for Raymond’s permission to offer the position to Williams.

And to his surprise, it was Raymond who brought up the conversation later about the matter. Williams recalled Raymond saying, “You’d be a fool not to take this position.”

