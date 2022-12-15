Bee Cave allots $160,000 to arts groups

Bee Cave allots 0,000 to arts groups

The Bee Cave City Council showed support for the arts on Tuesday by approving funding for a local theater group and the city’s art foundation.

The Magnolia Musical Theater is a newly formed organization that aims to bring quality musical theater to the Hill Country. Council members approved $100,000 for the group, which will come from either hotel occupancy tax funds or economic development board funding. Additionally, the council approved $60,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds for the Bee Cave Art Foundation’s Buzzfest, its tech art festival.

“I think these kinds of things are great for putting Bee Cave on the map,” said Council Member Kevin Hight. “And showing us being supportive of the arts and helping local businesses at the same time.”

The funding approved for the Magnolia Musical Theater will go towards the production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the Hill Country Galleria. The event is planned to take place next year from July 19 through Aug. 13, and will be free to attend. The production marks the beginning of the theater’s planned annual free summer musical, with the goal of making musical theater more accessible, said Andrew Cannata, the group’s executive artistic director.

