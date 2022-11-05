Bedford volleyball team bows out with first ‘bad loss’ of the season

TRENTON – Bedford volleyball Coach Jodi Manore said as the state tournament opened that her team had not suffered a bad loss all season.

She may have jinxed herself.

The Mules certainly felt they had let a win – and a District Championship – get away Friday with a 25-23, 14-25, 10-25, 28-26, 15-6 loss to Woodhaven.

“Absolutely, this was our first bad loss and worse,” Manore said.

Bedford looked in complete command at times, then inexplicably lost its way in key junctures.

“That’s the way we practice all year,” Manore said. “We have a lot of talent, but we don’t do the little things right.”

Manore warned her team not to take Woodhaven lightly.

Bedford's Victoria Gray hits during a five-set loss to Woodhaven in the Finals of the Division 1 District at Trenton Friday.

“They didn’t quit,” she said. “They are hosting the Regionals. I wouldn’t want to host a Regional and not play in it.”

Bedford got off to a horrible start as an unforced error gave the Warriors a 4-0 lead. The Mules seemed to right themselves and built a 4-point lead. They were up 18-16 when Woodhaven made a late surge and stole the set.

