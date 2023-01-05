Bedford grad Stephanie Champine a proven Winner on all levels

Volleyball Excellence has followed Stephanie Champine at every level of her playing and coaching career.

Or, is it rather, the drive to always improve that has paved the path to volleyball excellence for the 2006 Bedford High School graduate’s?

“I tell myself never to stop learning,” Champine said. “There’s so much that can change with the game and I want to continue to learn new things.

“Even if I’m out recruiting, I’m always just watching how coaches are interacting, even with high-level games or on TV, I want to watch how coaches react to and handle different situations,” she said.

Champine is the head Women’s volleyball Coach at Richard Bland State College, a two-year school in South Prince George, Virginia. This fall, Champine led the Statesmen to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national title in just her first year.

Prior to that, she was the head volleyball Coach at Terra State Community College in Fremont, Ohio, where she built the Women’s volleyball program from scratch, starting in 2019. In her second year, Terra State finished ninth in the Nation in NJCAA Division II and finished sixth for the 2021 season, including going 36-5 overall and 12-0 in conference play.

Champine’s Championship ways started at Bedford.

In her junior year, under Coach Jodi Manore, Champine was a member of the 2005 Michigan state championship team.

“Stephanie was a total team player,” Manore recalled. “She continued to improve each season as she came up through our system.

“She was an extremely explosive hitter but also a good defensive player,” Manore added. “She was a very hard worker, very quiet. Stephanie went about her business, and was all about doing her job and doing what was necessary in order to win.”

Manore said she’s not surprised by Champine’s success.

“Stephanie was constantly striving to do her best, and I’m sure has high expectations for her team,” Manore said.

