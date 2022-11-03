Beck Hammon joins ESPN’s NBA crew as an Analyst

WNBA Las Vegas Aces Coach Becky Hammon will contribute on shows such as “Get Up,” “First Take,” SportsCenter” and “NBA Today”Getty Images

WNBA Las Vegas Aces Coach Becky Hammon will join ESPN as an NBA studio Analyst “during the 2022-23 season” and will “debut in December,” according to Richard Deitsch and staff of THE ATHLETIC. Hammon is “slated to contribute on NBA shows” such as “Get Up,” “First Take,” “SportsCenter” and “NBA Today.” She has “credibility and currency — two things sports networks are always searching for in hires.” Hammon was a longtime NBA Assistant Coach and is the current Coach of the WNBA champions. That is “a very strong resume” for ESPN. As an interview subject, Hammon has “always been candid.” She is “not a soundbite machine but she knows basketball cold.” Hammon will have “cachet with ESPN’s NBA audience” given her long-time seat on the Spurs bench. It is a “smart” hire and an “advertisement for the league during their offseason, which is valuable PR for Leagues such as the WNBA that have to scrap for attention when they are not in-season.” There are “plenty of WNBA stars who could seamlessly offer high-level NBA analysis and we have started to see that in reality” (THE ATHLETIC, 11/2).