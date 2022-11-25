Beck Center For The Arts to Present Youth Theater Holiday Treat, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Beck Center for the Arts has announced a holiday show perfect for all ages, The Best Christmas Pageant. As one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation, this 74th season includes a holiday favorite to chase away winter blues.

This delightful comedy, written by Barbara Robinson is based on the best-selling young-adult book by the same name. Beth’s inexperienced mother is put in charge of the church’s Christmas pageant, when the original director breaks her leg. Mayhem ensues when the Herdman kids, known as the most inventively awful kids in history, are cast in the leads. But Beth and her community watch in surprise as the same old Christmas story is rejuvenated by the creativity, energy, and unexpected sincerity of a misunderstood young family. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is warm, incredibly funny, and sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Rachel Spence, director, says, “We are having a blast putting this beloved book live onstage. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a festive reminder to accept everyone. We can’t wait to share the Joy of the season with this Christmas classic Comedy .”

Performances run December 9 to December 18, 2022, in Beck Center’s Studio Theater. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 pm, Sunday performances at 3:00 pm Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov 28. Ticket prices are $14 Adult/Senior, and $12 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please reserve tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person. Student Matinees are Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:30 am and 11:00 am Please contact Customer Service at 216-521-2540 to schedule your student group today.

Beck Center for the Arts’ Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O’Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. The Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. For more information on Beck Center programming please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater Productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts Therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and Outreach education programming.