Beck Center for the Arts stages holiday youth theater production of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Nearly a dozen years after she first directed “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Beck Center for the Arts, an excited Rachel Spence returns to the fun production this holiday season.

“I read the book when I was a kid,” said Spence, who is currently enjoying her 20th anniversary directing at the Beck Center. “It was a big Christmas tradition. I thought it was funny and it had a very nice message.”

“The Best Christmas Pageant,” which runs from Dec. 9 through 18 in Lakewood’s Studio Theater, is described as a “delightful” comedy.

Written by Barbara Robinson and based on the best-selling young-adult book by the same name, the play begins when Beth’s inexperienced mother is put in charge of the church’s Christmas pageant.

What ensues is Mayhem when the town’s raucous Herdman kids are cast as the leads with unexpected results — an old Christmas story is rejuvenated by creativity, energy and empathy.

“We’re trying to focus on the message of the show,” Spence said. “It looks like a normal town and then you realize that there are some stereotypes within the town.

“They think these Herdman kids are bad but the whole town kind of learns a lesson from a family that you didn’t think you could learn from.”

Considering the Beck Center boasts one of the oldest continuously running youth theater programs in the nation, there’s a sense of responsibility when it comes to producing the annual holiday show, which this year boasts a cast of 30 kids ranging in age from 6 to 12.

“I feel a little bit of pressure but it’s fun,” Spence said. “Many people have a connection to a book or a movie or a musical version. There are parents of the students in the cast who have been in this play before.

“We’re so lucky at Beck Center. The families are always amazing. It’s always been an inclusive program — very open, very welcoming.”

